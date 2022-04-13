ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPI inflation hits 40-year high; how you can save money on essential items

By Jason Knowles, Ann Pistone, Jonathan Fagg
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

The U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday its Consumer Price Index jumped 8.5% in March, the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981.

"I have a small child so I'm definitely thinking about savings a lot, every day," said Chicagoan Constance Longmore.

The ABC7 Data Team reviewed the Consumer Price Index summary and found that gasoline shot up 48% compared to March 2021, which includes price spikes due to the war in Ukraine.

Grocery store food prices surged 10% compared to March 2021. Airline prices are sky-high, up 10.7% in the last month.

Economists said the pandemic, supply chain and the war in Ukraine are all to blame, with Ukraine being a global supplier food and soybeans. However, some of the surge is fueled by our spending.

"There are a lot of positives back in the economy. Consumerism is very strong," said Dan George, who works in downtown Chicago. "Strong balance sheets. I've saved a lot over years of not going out."

"The answer would be all of us need to moderate our expectations," said Tassos Malliaris, who has been a Professor of Economics at Loyola University in Chicago for 45 years.

Malliaris said when we spend more now thinking inflation will get worse, the problem multiplies.

"We do not allow these inflation numbers to influence our psychology and become worried about further inflation, we need to moderate," he explained.

Malliaris also said the slow and steady interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve should bring inflation down by slowing down the real estate boom and all of the spending that comes with a new home.

"They are very careful. They are like surgeons. If they increase rates very slowly and we grow at 2% with low inflation below 2%," he said.

However, he said another possible scenario could be a light recession if interest rates shake the economy up too much.

Experts advise thinking twice before you buy something you don't need now. For groceries, try to take advantage of loyalty programs and shop around based on price. Get meat at one place and dry goods at another. Also use apps to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood and consolidate errands.

The latest inflation data from the ABC7 Data Team

  • All items rose 8.5%--the third month in a row we've surpassed 40-year high.

  • Gasoline prices rose 18.3% between February and March, and 48% compared to March 2021. This includes price spikes due to the war in Ukraine.

  • Grocery store food prices rose 1.5% between February and March and 10% compared to March 2021.

  • Airline fares are up 10.7% in the last month

  • Used car prices are down 3.8% in the last month

  • 'Core inflation' (all items except food and energy) was up 0.3% in March (from Feb), a slowdown from previous months. That said, it is still up 6.5% from March 2021.

    CNET

    How to Beat Inflation: 3 Easy Ways to Save Money on Shopping

    The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates to fight inflation could help with rising costs eventually, but economic experts don't expect the move to bring down the prices of food, gas or consumer products anytime soon. In a press briefing Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, "The expectation is that inflation will come down in the second half of the year."
    Fatherly

    How to Save Money During Inflation: 6 Tips From Financial Pros

    Bigger housing payments. Skyrocketing gas prices. Higher costs at the grocery store check-out. Right now, consumers are seemingly getting hammered on all sides by inflation. In February, the consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 7.9%. The last time we felt price shocks this bad, Ronald Reagan was in his first term and E.T. was playing in movie theaters.
    City
    Chicago, IL
    The Independent

    Inflation hits 30-year high after rising 6.2% in a year

    The squeeze on British households’ budgets has gathered pace ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement, which is expected to only offer minor tweaks to ease the cost-of-living crisis. Inflation reached 6.2 per cent in the 12 months to February, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a fresh 30 year high. The measure of price growth in the economy, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is set top 8 per cent next month when the new energy price cap shoots up by more than 50 per cent, the Bank of England said last week. It could stay...
    BBC

    Inflation hits new 30-year high in February

    The cost of living continued to soar last month, according to official figures. Prices rose by 6.2% in the 12 months to February - the fastest for 30 years - as fuel, energy and food costs surged. Prices are rising faster than wages and the Bank of England thinks it...
    #Us Inflation#Price Index#Gas Prices#Food Prices#Abc7 Data Team#Loyola University
    CNET

    3 Easy Ways to Save Money on Items You Regularly Buy

    While the Federal Reserve has decided to raise interest rates to fight inflation that could help with rising costs, economic experts don't expect the move to bring down the prices of food, gas or consumer products anytime soon. In a press briefing last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, "The expectation is that inflation will come down in the second half of the year."
    SPY

    As Inflation Hits 40 Year High, Visible Is Offering 3 Months of Wireless For Just $20 Per Month

    Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The world is expensive right now. Gas prices have skyrocketed, and record-high inflation has hiked up the cost of everything from airplane tickets to household staples like paper towels. If you’re feeling the effects of rising gas prices, you’re probably resorting to cutting out fun purchases like alcohol, clothing and travel so you can afford your true monthly must-haves, like your phone plan. Thankfully, there’s Visible and their as low as $25/month cell phone...
    ABC 7 Chicago

    Chicago, IL
