Authorities track down U-Haul van as search for Brooklyn subway attack suspect continues

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Police and FBI agents descended on a Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday afternoon to swarm a U-Haul van believed to be driven by the suspect who opened fire at a subway station earlier in the day.

Authorities found the vehicle's keys at the crime scene in Sunset Park along with other items belonging to the shooter.

Ralph Cilento, a retired NYPD investigators and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, says detectives are going door to door searching for video evidence hoping to find the shooter.

"There is a massive manhunt underway and honestly they can't keep the press informed as fast as they're working," Cilento says. "There are hundreds of detectives running down every single lead. The minute he woke up this morning until the minute he will eventually be captured, they want a timeline of all those events. And that's why it's so important to get any electronic evidence."

The NYPD have identified Frank James as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting. However, investigators say they do not know if James has any connection to the shooting.

