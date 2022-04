It's been two long years since folks were able to really celebrate Independence Day in Loveland; so, for 2022, it is on. Food, beer, a Kids Zone, a cornhole tournament, live music, and of course, fireworks. The 2022 plans from the City of Loveland for the 4th of July at North Lake Park include a lot of fun. Who's not ready for fun on the 4th?

LOVELAND, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO