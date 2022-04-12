ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

South Platte Renew Earth Day River Clean-Up

swmetrowater.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Platte Renew (SPR) is hosting the annual River Clean-Up event between April 11 and April 23. Building off the success of last year’s virtual event, this year will be a hybrid of DIY (do-it-yourself) efforts throughout the two weeks,...

swmetrowater.org

Comments / 0

NJ.com

City of Summit to host Earth Day Clean-Up

The City of Summit is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, April 3. The event is being organized by members of the Summit Environmental Commission. People of all ages and abilities are invited to volunteer to help beautify city parks and open spaces. Individuals may volunteer on the day of the event at Briant Park or Martin’s Brook Park.
SUMMIT, NJ
News4Jax.com

Volunteers needed at St. Johns River clean up Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Timucuan Parks Foundation is hosting a St. Johns River clean-up at four parks Saturday, March 18. Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash and debris. The locations and times include:. Reddie Point Preserve from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Castaway Island Preserve from 8...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Reno

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful hosting river clean-up Saturday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If you are looking for a way to soak up the beautiful weather while giving back to your community at the same time... we have the perfect opportunity for you. Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is hosting a community river clean-up on...
RENO, NV
KTVL

Bear Creek Stewardship will host its annual clean up day

Central Point, Or. — Bear Creek Stewardship program is hosting its first clean-up of the year starting on April 23 as part of a statewide effort of the Adopt-a-River programs. “Keeping the trash out of the creek is beneficial to the water quality," said Amie Siedlecki, natural resources technician...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
