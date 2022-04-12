ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, IL

Womack Receives Walgreens Pharmacy Technician Scholarship

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Ill. (April 11, 2022) — Anita Womack from Southeastern Illinois College’s Mu Psi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has been awarded a $250 scholarship to cover the cost of the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam fee from Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK). The Walgreens...

