Oklahoma Sooners make top 7 for 2023 5-star running back Richard Young

By Bryant Crews
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners have done a nice job recruiting the running back position. Led by running backs coach DeMarco Murray, the Sooners have stayed in the minds of the top running backs in the last couple of classes.

In the 2023 recruiting class, Murray has Oklahoma in the thick of a recruiting battle for 2023 five-star Richard Young. Young holds offers from every major team in the country but is starting to narrow his vision and recruitment significantly.

He took to social media Sunday afternoon to announce he has a top seven, and the Oklahoma Sooners were featured along with some major SEC schools, Ohio State and the Oregon Ducks.

The Sooners will be in a significant fight for Young’s services, and no one team has separated itself, at least not enough for any predictions or crystal ball projections. Expect DeMarco Murray, Jeff Lebby and Brent Venables to turn up the heat on Young over the spring and summer.

Murray, the Sooners’ running back coach, would love to land his first five-star running back commit, and Young is as complete a back as the country has to offer. Young is the No. 1 running back in the country according to On3’s consensus and ESPN.

Here’s what Andrew Ivins of 247Sports had to say about Richard Young:

One of the most coveted prospects to come out of Southwest Florida in recent memory. A one-cut-and-go type of running back that’s powerful enough to get it done in-between the tackles. Excellent vision and overall feel for the position allows him to get up field in a hurry and attack holes. Outstanding contact balance combined with an effective stiff arm makes it extremely difficult for high school defenders to bring him to the ground. Has experience working out of single back, shotgun and pistol formations.Wear and tear not much of a concern at this stage in his development as he’s averaged only 12 carries a game his first two years of high school. Likely to emerge as an impact player for a Top 25 program given foot speed and ability to shed would-be tacklers. Will be on the radar of NFL scouts one day if everything comes together. – Ivins, 247 Sports

Young is also a standout in track and runs the 100-meter dash. He’s fast, physical, versatile, not scheme dependent and still has room to grow and improve. The Sooners will continue to maneuver themselves into position for an official visit, which would firmly put them in the middle of this race. They hosted Young for their March 5 junior day, which earned rave reviews.

Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 11 3 1

Rivals 4 28 8 2

247Sports 4 33 9 3

247 Composite 5 19 6 2

On3 Recruiting 4 65 16 3

On3 Consensus 4 23 5 1

Vitals

Hometown Lehigh Acres, Florida

Projected Position Running Back

Height 6-0

Weight 190

Offers

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Iowa State
  • West Virginia
  • Oregon

