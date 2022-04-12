ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Softball: Gottshall pitches no-no

By Allen Hursh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBGSU (20-11, 8-5 MAC) pitcher Payton Gottshall faced just one batter over the minimum on Sunday, giving up a total of 0 hits to the Buffalo Bulls (15-13, 6-4 MAC). The Falcons were able to take the series win two games to one. On the day after Gottshall set...

