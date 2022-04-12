ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravnsborg's fate up to the South Dakota Senate

By Kim Jarrett
The Center Square
The Center Square
 1 day ago
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is suspended from office until the South Dakota Senate holds a trial to determine his fate as the state's top law enforcement officer. The South Dakota House voted, 36-31, on Tuesday to impeach Ravnsborg, a Republican, over his...

