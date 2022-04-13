Crews Called To U.S. Steel Tower For Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.

Officials said there were no injuries or entrapment in the building on Grant Street. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Fire is contained within the restaurant kitchen space and is knocked down,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said firefighters implemented a high-rise plan per protocol. The fire was declared under control after 8:30 p.m.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.