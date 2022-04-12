ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

U.S. regulators crack down on retention of electronic communications

By Daniel L. Stein, Michele Natal, Lydia Ho
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COQoH_0f7OHehH00

April 12, 2022 - As technology continues to evolve and new modes of electronic communication are born, companies are faced with increased compliance challenges and heightened regulatory risks. With more employees working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in the use of texts, chats and online meetings to conduct business. As a result, U.S. regulators are focused on ensuring that companies are properly monitoring and retaining employee communications, including any business-related texts and chat communications on personal devices.

With the likelihood that many employees will continue to work from home for the foreseeable future, their reliance on text messaging, chat applications and videoconferencing will inevitably carry on. Accordingly, it is critical that companies evaluate their policies and procedures to ensure compliance with relevant communication monitoring and retention requirements.

Technology advances while enforcement heats up

In October 2021, Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the Division of Enforcement at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), warned that companies "need to be actively thinking about and addressing the many compliance issues raised by the increased use of personal devices, new communications channels, and other technological developments like ephemeral apps."

Shortly thereafter, news broke of the SEC's industry-wide sweep targeting Wall Street banks and their procedures for tracking and retaining employees' business-related electronic communications, making it clear that the SEC is stepping up enforcement and that record-keeping obligations are a priority.

At the end of the year, the SEC announced a $125 million settlement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a broker-dealer subsidiary of JP Morgan Chase & Co., for JPMS' alleged widespread failure to retain electronic communications from its employees' personal devices. This includes business-related text, WhatsApp messages and emails from personal accounts.

The SEC found that JPMS violated Rules 17a-4(b)(4) and 17a-4(j) (17 C.F.R. § 240.17a-4) applicable to broker-dealers, which specifies the minimum length of time records should be kept, the format in which records may be kept and that the records are subject to examination. JPMS admitted that from at least January 2018 through November 2020, contrary to its own policies and procedures, its employees communicated about business on their personal devices, and the company did not preserve any of these electronic communications. The SEC concluded that JPMS' failure to preserve these records deprived the SEC of evidence and "compromised and delayed" investigations.

In a separate action, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities plc $75 million for similar alleged violations dating back as far as 2015. The magnitude of the fines demonstrates the strict stance regulatory authorities are taking on record-keeping violations. And last month, a number of large financial institutions publicly disclosed in their annual reports that they are cooperating with investigations by the SEC and the CFTC regarding compliance with record-keeping obligations sent over unapproved electronic messaging channels.

The need for compliance reviews

The recent investigations signal that companies should anticipate similar U.S. regulatory inquiries and should preemptively consider whether they are complying with various regulatory record-keeping obligations. As SEC Director of Enforcement Grewal recommended, "[a] proactive compliance approach requires market participants to not wait for an enforcement action to put in place appropriate policies and procedures to preserve these communications."

As COVID-19 and other factors drive the use of a greater variety of electronic communications in the workforce, it is critical that companies make an effort to keep up with advancing technology and the onslaught of new messaging and video applications.

In the past, electronic communications largely consisted of emails, but now other forms also trigger regulatory obligations, including chat systems, ephemeral messaging applications, videoconferencing platforms with collaboration features like polls, virtual whiteboards, file transfers and tools like animated gifs and reactions. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has issued guidance on several topics related to electronic communications.

As an example, in the advertising-regulation FAQs section, FINRA advised that even impromptu visuals (e.g., a virtual whiteboard) presented in an online meeting will in some cases need to be retained and archived as a "communication." Whether a communication should be retained does not depend on the device or platform used but rather on the content (i.e., does it pertain to a broker-dealers' "business as such" under Rule 17a-4) and context.

Many companies have banned the use of texting, messaging, social media or collaboration applications for business-related communications. In particular, ephemeral messaging applications (e.g., Telegram, WhatsApp, Snapchat) that automatically delete messages after a certain period has passed, can prevent businesses from properly preserving the communication and lead to regulatory compliance problems.

Even if companies ban the use of such messaging applications, they cannot turn a blind eye to their employees' use of prohibited platforms. Companies are required to monitor for compliance to mitigate the risk of record-keeping violations.

Additional considerations

Given the industry-wide sweep and regulators' efforts to crack down on proper recordkeeping, we expect to see more SEC and CFTC enforcement actions on this issue in the future. Companies should closely review their supervisory procedures, record retention policies and technology platforms to ensure they are compliant with applicable rules and update them as appropriate.

Companies should also conduct employee trainings on what are approved communications platforms and the applicable restrictions on the use of personal devices outside of the company's approved systems. Refresher courses on internal policies and regulatory requirements are also recommended in the current heightened regulatory environment. It may be beneficial to periodically obtain certifications from employees attesting to the use of only company-approved electronic forms of communications to conduct business as well.

Companies should also monitor their systems for employees' use of popular email services, chat platforms and ephemeral messaging applications, and ensure they are adequately capturing and preserving business-related communications, in particular, any communications that may be occurring outside of company-approved channels. Where the company identifies a record-keeping problem, depending on the nature and significance of the issue, it may want to consider whether to self-report the issue to the relevant regulatory authorities.

As demonstrated by the recent enforcement actions, even when companies restrict employees' use of personal devices to conduct business, if they fail to enforce their policies and properly supervise their employees, they will have to deal with the regulatory consequences. To avoid regulatory risks, it is crucial that companies enforce their own policies and are proactive in curbing misuse of unauthorized communication channels.

Daniel L. Stein is a regular contributing columnist on white-collar crime defense for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

Daniel L. Stein is a partner in Mayer Brown's New York office. He leads the firm's global Regulatory & Investigations group and is a co-leader of the White Collar Defense & Compliance group. A former federal prosecutor, he has extensive experience in regulatory enforcement, government and internal investigations, white-collar criminal defense and complex civil litigation. He counsels clients in a range of complex issues, including U.S. Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority investigations and enforcement actions. He can be reached at dstein@mayerbrown.com.

Michele Natal is counsel in Mayer Brown's New York office and a member of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution and White Collar Defense & Compliance practices. Her practice focuses on global internal investigations and enforcement matters, responding to federal and state regulators and enforcement authorities and providing proactive compliance counseling. She can be reached at mnatal@mayerbrown.com.

Lydia Ho is an associate in Mayer Brown's New York office and a member of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution practice. Her practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, government and internal investigations and international arbitrations. She can be reached at lho@mayerbrown.com.

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

The UK is cracking down on 'misleading' crypto ads

The U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority said Tuesday that it had issued notices to over 50 companies that advertise cryptocurrencies, asking them to review their ads to ensure compliance with existing rules. The guidance outlined in the official Enforcement Notices requires that advertisers “clearly state that cryptocurrencies are unregulated in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

State securities regulators order virtual casino firm to stop selling NFTs

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Securities regulators in the U.S. states of Texas and Alabama on Wednesday ordered an online casino developer to stop selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs), alleging the firm was illegally offering unregistered securities and defrauding the public. Cyprus-based Sand Vegas Casino Club and co-founders Martin Schwarzberger and...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

California finance agency seeks clout via crypto influencers

(Reuters) - California's consumer finance regulator is seeking to work with cryptocurrency influencers to gain visibility, as the agency fields a mounting number of consumer complaints related to digital assets. California legislators revamped the state's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) last year and gave it authority over previously...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Communication#Text Messaging#Civil Litigation#Sec
MarketWatch

CFPB chief Chopra says TransUnion is ‘out of control’ as regulator sues credit reporting company for deceptive practices

The nation’s top consumer regulator announced Tuesday that is filing a lawsuit against consumer credit reporting company TransUnion and a former top executives for violating a 2017 law enforcement order that blocked the company from engaging in deceptive marketing practices,. “TransUnion’s conduct made it crystal clear that the company...
BUSINESS
Advocate Andy

Consumer Groups Call for Regulation of Buy Now, Pay Later

Advocates warn of debt trap from easy access credit product. A coalition of consumer groups issued a joint letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) urging action to regulate buy now, pay later products such as AfterPay, Klarna, Affirm, and others.
Watauga Democrat

Study: Antitrust legislation could cost the U.S. economy $319B

(The Center Square) – Proposed legislation in Congress that would strengthen antitrust enforcement could cost the U.S. economy more than $319 billion if enacted, according to a recent economic study. The study was conducted by the National Economic Research Associates (NERA), an economic consulting firm, and commissioned by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
pymnts

Bank of America: Reflections From a Payments Product Designer

Payments innovation is getting a lot of attention, says Derrick Walton, Bank of America head of emerging payments in global transaction services. Read his thoughts on how technology, UX, and consumer preference are intersecting in the PYMNTS eBook, “Endemic Economic: 32 Payments Execs on the ‘Next Normal’ That Never Happened.”
ECONOMY
BoardingArea

Time to Stop Testing Requirements and Mask Mandates in Commercial Aviation Industry

The board of directors of Airlines for America — which is a trade group that represents the commercial aviation industry in the United States — have written an open letter to the current president of the United States which calls for the end to both the requirements for testing for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus prior to departure and the mandate to wear masks and other coverings for the nose and mouth.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

FTC’s Complaint Against Payment Firm May Be Blueprint for CFPB

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on March 15 that it filed an administrative complaint against Electronic Payment Systems for allegedly opening credit card processing merchant accounts for fictitious companies on behalf of a scammer, Money Now Funding. While the money at stake in this case isn´t significant, these proceedings may be relevant for another federal agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

DAC8 is Coming—What Crypto Stakeholders Need to Know and Do

Crypto technologies are much more than secure payment and investment mechanism enablers. They are seen as vital to a much broader “Web3”-based digital future. In this new digital economy, digital assets, decentralized finance, blockchains, smart contracts, tokens, and decentralized autonomous organizations work together in innovative ways—enabling new forms of human collaboration and value exchange. These include new ways of establishing, owning and participating in business, all with the promise of significantly lower costs, greater security, larger equity, and far wider participation.
MARKETS
pymnts

CFPB Releases Policy Guidance Related to Fake and Dishonest Reviews

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday (March 22) unveiled policy guidance on “potentially illegal practices related to consumer reviews,” saying it “seeks to ensure that customers can write reviews, particularly ones posted online, about financial products and services that accurately reflect their opinions and experiences.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Nexo, Mastercard, DiPocket Launch Credit Card; Umba Grabs $15M for Accessible Banking

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Nexo launches a cryptocurrency Mastercard, while Umba closes a $15 million Series A fundraising round. Plus, French B2B payments firm Libeo launches in the U.K., crypto wallet startup Dfns raises $13.5 million, and Microsoft Corp. faces allegations of undermining its competition and limiting consumers’ cloud computing.
CREDITS & LOANS
Michigan Advance

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
pymnts

Chinese Banking Agencies Issue Guidance About NFT Risks

Three financial bodies in China issued a joint statement on Wednesday (April 13) regarding the risks associated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to multiple media reports. The guidelines released by China’s Internet Financial Association, the China Banking Association and the China Securities Association seek to reel in how NFTs are...
ECONOMY
pymnts

WadzPay Integrates Algorand to Boost Blockchain-Based Payments

Algorand, the Boston-based blockchain network payments processor, has joined the WadzPay Atlytica engine, which was built on cryptocurrency technology, the companies announced Monday (April 11). Under the terms of the deal, Algorand will develop blockchain-based solutions for the network’s partners, including financial institutions, issuers, processors and governments. While blockchain...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

China securities regulator orders Lenovo to fix information disclosures

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Lenovo Group (0992.HK) to rectify information disclosure issues. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that a regular on-site inspection found that the Chinese computer firm released its 2020 annual report in Hong Kong earlier than it did in mainland China.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

402K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy