West Ham’s defeat to Brentford at the weekend all but ended their hopes of finishing in the top four in the Premier League.But what the loss has done is focus all of their attention on Thursday’s Europa League clash with Lyon as they bid to continue their fine run in the competition.Lyon vs West Ham LIVE: Team news and build-upDavid Moyes’ side can still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. And they have kept those dreams alive by clinging onto a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium last week following Aaron Cresswell’s first half sending off.Now...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO