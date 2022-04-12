ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Ivy Rehab Network Continues to Expand with 12 New Clinics in Q1 2022

By Deborah Overman
ptproductsonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIvy Rehab Network, a provider of outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, continues to expand its footprint in the first quarter of 2022 with the addition of 12 outpatient clinics through a partnership and the strategic opening of new clinics. Ivy Rehab continues its growth strategy to serve...

ptproductsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lincoln hospitals continue to expand, adding new health care features

A number of large health care projects have managed to weather the coronavirus pandemic and will be completed this year. Among them is the new CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill, which the organization says will be the first of its kind in Lincoln. CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said plans...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nevada Appeal

Nevada Urban Indians’ Carson City clinic expands services

Nevada Urban Indians opened its satellite clinic in Carson City in 2018 and now is expanding its hours and services with medical care, mental health counseling, and prevention education, according to a news release. NUI is an Urban Indian Health Organization which has been providing health promotion, disease prevention services...
CARSON CITY, NV
freightwaves.com

Network Transport expands, completes move into new headquarters

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Network Transport, ranked 619 on Inc. magazine’s 2021 list, recently completed its move to a new, larger headquarters to accommodate a strategic plan to hire an additional 100 employees in the next 12 months. The 3PL’s previous headquarters had 4,400 square feet of office space. The new building spans 14,000 square feet, allowing room for future growth.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Connecticut State
City
West Hartford, CT
Nature.com

Expanding the clinical spectrum of COL2A1 related disorders by a mass like phenotype

MASS phenotype is a connective tissue disorder clinically overlapping with Marfan syndrome and caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. We report four patients from three families presenting with a MASS-like phenotype consisting of tall stature, arachnodactyly, spinal deformations, dural ectasia, pectus and/or feet deformations, osteoarthritis, and/or high arched palate. Gene panel sequencing was negative for FBN1 variants. However, it revealed likely pathogenic missense variants in three individuals [c.3936G"‰>"‰T p.(Lys1312Asn), c.193G"‰>"‰A p.(Asp65Asn)] and a missense variant of unknown significance in the fourth patient [c.4013G"‰>"‰A p.(Ser1338Asn)] in propeptide coding regions of COL2A1. Pathogenic COL2A1 variants are associated with type II collagenopathies comprising a remarkable clinical variablility. Main features include skeletal dysplasia, ocular anomalies, and auditory defects. A MASS-like phenotype has not been associated with COL2A1 variants before. Thus, the identification of likely pathogenic COL2A1 variants in our patients expands the phenotypic spectrum of type II collagenopathies and suggests that a MASS-like phenotype can be assigned to various hereditary disorders of connective tissue. We compare the phenotypes of our patients with related disorders of connective tissue and discuss possible pathomechanisms and genotype"“phenotype correlations for the identified COL2A1 variants. Our data recommend COL2A1 sequencing in FBN1-negative patients suggestive for MASS/Marfan-like phenotype (without aortopathy).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Times Leader

Comcast expands network into Larksville

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Comcast Wednesday announced the expansion of its fiber network and the start of service in Larksville. The full suite of services are available including, residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second and business speeds up to 100 Gbps, Comcast said in a press release. The network will pass more than 1,800 residences and businesses when it is completed by the end of June.
LARKSVILLE, PA
freightwaves.com

A. Duie Pyle expands LTL network into Virginia

Less-than-truckload carrier A. Duie Pyle announced Tuesday that it has expanded into Virginia with the opening of three terminals. The facilities in Richmond, Roanoke and Manassas are the southernmost terminals in the company’s mostly Northeastern footprint. The West Chester, Pennsylvania-based carrier said the additions will expand its overnight and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Benzinga

Alta Expands Nikola Dealer Network To Arizona

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has secured the Arizona sales and service territory for Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA). Deal terms not disclosed. The arrangement expands Alta's dealer territory with Nikola beyond the NY, NJ, eastern PA, and New England markets and replaces Empire Transport in Arizona. The first Nikola...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy