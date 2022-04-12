Tennis Roundup: Polson netters cool off on chilly weekend

Polson hosted Dillon and Whitefish on Saturday for some chilly spring tennis, with the Polson boys defeating Dillon 4-3 and the Dillon girls winning by the same score.

Sierra Lundeen, Katie Smith and Hope Morrison won their singles matches to give the Lady Pirates three wins in four singles matches.

The Polson boys swept their singles matches, with wins from Torrin Ellis, Trent Wilson, Chris Lake and Otto Lund.

Both Polson teams lost to Whitefish by identical scores of 5-2.

Girls: Dillon 4, Polson 3

Singles

Sierra Lundeen Pol def. Brooklyn Williams Dil, 6-0, 6-1; Katie Smith Pol def. Aubrey Hawley Dil, 6-2, 6-2; Hope Morrison Pol def. Cayenne McCabe Dil 6-3, 6-3; Mikelle Moser Dil def. Lauren Collinge Pol 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Doubles: Rachel Fluckiger/Eden Kindberg Dil def. Clara Todd/Elizabeth Tolley Pol 6-0, 6-1; Gama Mitchell/Alanah Rose Dil def. Karli Owen/Lucy Violett Pol 6-1,6-4; Jessica Harrison/Laura Martin Dil def. Sasha McCoy/Summer Newman 6-2,6-4.

Boys: Polson 4, Dillon 3

Singles

Torrin Ellis Pol def. Kyle Hawley Dil 6-1, 6-0; Trent Wilson Pol def. Daniel Leonardson Dil 6-0, 6-1; Chris Lake Pol def. Isaac Sandall Dil 6-3, 6-3; Otto Lund Pol def. Logan Morison Dil 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Jon Bramlett/Marcus Sandall Dil def. Owen McElwee/Colter Wilson Pol 6-0, 6-0; Josiah Jones/Daniel Martin Dil def. Tate Barentsen/Brock Henriksen Pol 6-1, 7-6; Milo Glossa/Jonathan Hernandez Dil def. Casey Trosper/Ashten Nelson Pol 7-5, 6-3.

Dillon netters sweep duals with Polson, C-Falls

Polson hosted a set of tennis duals Friday with Dillon and Columbia Falls in attendance.

Dillon defeated Columbia Falls girls 6-1, the boys 5-2, and both Polson teams 6-1.

Clara Todd won Polson’s only match against Dillon by defeating Emma Mitchell 6-0, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. Likewise for Chris Lake, with his No. 3 singles victory providing the lone point for the Polson boys.

Girls: Dillon 6, Polson 1

Singles

Clara Todd (Polson) def. Emma Mitchell 6-0, 6-2; Alanah Rose (Dillon) def. Katie Smith 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Brooklyn Williams (Dillon) def. Hope Morrison 6-4, 0-6, 10-2; Mikelle Mosher (Dillon) def. Addison Bahr 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Rachel Fluckiger/Eden Kindberg (Dillon) def. Elizabeth Tolley/Sierra Lundeen 6-4, 7-5; Aubrey Hawley/Cayenne McCabe (Dillon) def. Summer Newman/Karli Owen 6-7(7-5), 7-5, 10-8; Jessica Harrison/Laura Martin (Dillon) def. Lauren Collinge/Sasha McCoy 6-2, 6-3.

Boys: Dillon 6, Polson 1

Singles

Marcus Sandall (Dillon) def. Torrin Ellis 7-5, 6-0; Tayle Hawley (Dillon) def. Colter Wilson 6-2, 6-4; Josiah Jones (Dillon) def. Tate Berentsen 6-3, 6-2; Chris Lake (Polson) def. Logan Morrison 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Jon Bromlet/Daniel Martin (Dillon) def. Trent Wilson/Owen McElwee 6-7, 6-4, 10-5; Daniel Leonardson/Isaac Sandall (Dillon) def. Brock Henricksen/Otto Lund 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7-5); Milo Glossa/Jonathon Hernandez-Paga (Dillon) def. Corey Trosper/Lachlan Sloan 6-0, 6-0.

Loggers sweep Ronan

Libby visited Ronan on Thursday for matches originally scheduled for Saturday. The matches were rescheduled due to the district music festival.

Libby won both the boys and girls matches 4-3.

Ronan’s Trevor Collins defeated Beau Decker 6-0, 6-0 in singles play, while Keirsi Leigh and Maggie Fantozzi each won their singles matches in girls play.

Boys: Libby 4, Ronan 3

Singles

Ryan Beagle (Libby) def. Dillon PrettyOnTop 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Trevor Collins (Ronan) def. Beau Decker 6-0, 6-0; Collin Van Erp (Libby) def. Lucas Johnston 6-1, 7-5; Tyler Andersen (Libby) def. Payton Coe 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Thomas Roark/Cylis Goddard (Ronan) def. Larenz Alvarez/Brady Dresden (Libby) 6-2, 6-7(5-7) 6-1; Zach Fanozzi/Alderic Martineau (Ronan) def. Dylan Schock/Isaac Cantlon 6-2, 6-3; Aydan Montgomery/Jennings Greenfield (Libby) def. Remi Stalhein/Dylan Dillard 6-4, 6-1.

Girls: Libby 4, Ronan 3

Singles

Keirsi Leigh (Ronan) def. Kaileen Howard 6-0, 6-2; Jenna Hammond (Libby) def. Madison Perry 1-6, 7-5, 6-1; Kaitlyn Canary (Libby) def. Trinity Carpenter 6-4, 6-0; Maggie Fantozzi (Ronan) def .Angie Paca 6-2, 6-4;

Doubles

Bella Covington/Macey Halvorson (Ronan) def. Aaliyah Decker/Alyssa PrettyOnTop 6-0, 6-2; Ellie Halvorson/Allie Thorstenson (Libby) def. Margret Deming/Mollie Sydnor 6-2, 6-1.

Lady Bulldogs fall to Superior

The Mission girls team opened their season with an April 5 match against Superior in St. Ignatius.

Superior won the match 5-3. The teams split two singles matches and a pair of doubles matches, but Mission was forced to forfeit two doubles matches, giving Superior the win.

The Mission boys had to wait to open their season since Superior does not have a boys team.

Superior 5, Mission 3

Singles

Lainie Crabb (Superior) def. Madyson Currie (Mission) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Lanie Keast (Superior) def. Maddy Drey (Mission) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Ahni Umphrey and Emily Morigeau (Mission) def. Molia Day and Brooke Bibler (Superior) 6-3, 6-7, 6-2; Scilia Slattendale and Taylor Awberry (Superior) def. Jazmin Druffle and Allyson Umphrey (Mission) 7-5, 6-3.

C-Falls sweeps Ronan in opener

Columbia Falls netters started their season April 5 with a sweep of Ronan by both the boys and girls teams.

Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert won in boys doubles, beating Dylan Shock and Isaac Cantlon 6-2, 6-3.

The C-Falls girls didn’t lose a match against Ronan. Lillian McDonald, MacKenzie Nelson and Zoey Byrd also scored singles wins.

Boys: Columbia Falls 5, Ronan 2

Singles

Dillon Prettyontop (Ronan) def. Dale Blickhan (CF) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Beau Decker (Ronan) def. Orion Barta (CF) 6-1, 6-0; Caleb Donsbach (CF) def. Brady Dreadon (Ronan) 6-3, 6-0; Logan Heupel (CF) def. Jordan Gatch 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert (CF) def. Dylan Shock /Isaac Cantlon (Ronan) 6-2, 6-3; Jax Ramage/Will Pickard (CF) def. Dylan Dillard/Remi Stilhein 6-4, 6-4; Ben Khodyre/Karson Warren (CF) def. Payton Coe/Tristian Buckallew (Ronan) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls: Columbia Falls 6, Ronan 0

Singles

Cloey Ramage (CF) def. Alyssa Prettyontop (Ronan) 6-2, 6-2; Lillian McDonald (CF) def. Lainey Racine (Ronan) 6-3, 6-4; MacKenzie Nelson (CF) def. Trinity Carpentier (Ronan) 6-1, 6-1; Zoey Byrd (CF) def. Angie Paca (Ronan) 1-6, 6-4, (7-1).

Doubles

Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams (CF) def. Kaileen Howard/Madison Perry (Ronan) 6-0, 6-0; Kya West/Kati Crockett (CF) def. Margret Deming/Mollie Sydnor (Ronan) 6-0, 6-2.