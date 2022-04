While I enjoy a nice, cathartic cry every now and then, onion tears are not that; they're painful. They sting and burn, and to make matters worse, you're holding a sharp knife, so don't you dare rub your eyes. It doesn't matter if you're slicing, dicing, or mincing, it all hurts. When fresh onions are cut, they release a sulfuric gas that causes tears to stream down your face; the older the onion is, the stronger the gas is and therefore, the more heartbreak you'll experience. There are numerous old wives tales about how to stop yourself from crying while cutting onions and only some of them work.

RECIPES ・ 20 DAYS AGO