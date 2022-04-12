Ion Art’s Larger-than-Life Neon Sculptures Take Over Zilker Botanical Garden

Crafted from colorful braids, massive hoop earrings, and sets of gold teeth, Merriweather's busts are a gorgeous affirmation of Black American aesthetics. Inadequate representation — whether it's in film, the beauty industry, or the board room — is an unfortunate reality for Black people in Western society. It is this same scarcity that has been the catalyst for change across various industries, with members of the Black community leading the charge. In the art world, 26-year-old sculptor Murjoni Merriweather is one of many addressing this grave imbalance. Her art, crafted from colorful braids, adorned with massive hoop earrings, and sometimes flourished with gold teeth, is the ultimate celebration of Black beauty.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 DAYS AGO