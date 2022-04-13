Maryland State Police Recover Body From Near Interstate 95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police removed a dead body from an area near Interstate 95 on Tuesday, according to authorities.

A construction worker found the body near the boundary of Harford County from Cecil County, police said.

The construction worker informed state troopers of their discovery around 10 a.m.

State troopers pronounced the person dead and had their body transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to authorities.

The person has not yet been identified, police said.

Autopsy results will determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, police said.