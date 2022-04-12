ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty OL Andrew Adair, Gage Bassham enter transfer portal

By Jon Manson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty offensive linemen Andrew Adair and Gage Bassham have entered the transfer portal. Adair is a 6’4″, 320 pound offensive linemen who played in eight games during his true freshman season in 2021. A rising sophomore, Adair was expected to...

