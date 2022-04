MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Snapping the perfect selfie has never been easier, as the popularity of selfie museums explodes in the United States and around the world. In a world where likes and followers are a social currency, selfie museums, like the “Youseum” in Stockholm, Sweden, are cashing in on the concept. “It’s an interactive museum where you create the art you want to see,” said Youseum manager Sofia Makiniem. Visitors to the Youseum can capture themselves in a pool of candy-colored foam, or strike a pose in an “emoji room.” “You can take cool pictures and create cool content for like your Instagram, or...

