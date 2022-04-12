ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

4-H Club Kids Learn at Agricultural Day

By Keisha Swafford
klax-tv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4-H Club is a youth development organization that teaches kids community involvement and life skills. Being a part of 4-H can increase their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The 4-H Club is a...

klax-tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Smoky View 4-H Club members learn about leadership

Smoky View 4-H Club members attended a virtual, district-wide project meeting on March 10 to learn more about leadership. Ambassadors for the K-State Staley School of Leadership discussed topics such as positional and non-positional leadership with the group. Positional leadership is leadership in a position, such as a teacher or the president of an organization. Non-positional leadership is leadership outside of leadership positions. This could be teaching a friend a new hobby or being a good role model for younger people.
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#Club Kids#Nutrition#Life Skills#The 4 H Club#Atv
Simplemost

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
PETS
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Norwalk Reflector

Local club helps celebrate 4-H Week

NORWALK — Members of the Ridgefield Country Kids 4-H Club were around town last week dropping off goodies to area businesses in celebration of 4-H Week. Ella McKillips, a Cloverbud with the group, stopped by the Norwalk Reflector with her bag of treats. Ella came with her mother, Emily,...
NORWALK, OH
WFAE

Millions of children will miss healthy school meals when pandemic relief expires

When schools pivoted to virtual learning early in the pandemic, the National School Lunch Program was thrown into chaos. Millions of children rely on school meals to keep hunger at bay, so school nutrition directors scrambled to adopt new, creative ways to distribute food to families. Some of these changes were improvements on the status quo, they say.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Even in a virtual classroom, preschoolers can gain reading skills

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools nationwide, students of all ages—from high-schoolers in Advanced Placement classes to preschoolers getting the hang of the ABCs—shifted to remote learning on a screen. And while learning to read in an online setting may seem a tall order, a new study by...
EDUCATION
Post Register

4-H Stars: Hunting success

Rodie Rassmussen competed in a 4H Skill-A-Thon in hunting with an archery competition and would recommend it to others regardless of skill level. The competition was held in Jerome and was divided into age groups and skill level. Rodie, 11, competed in the 11-13 years of age and in the intermediate level.
JEROME, ID

Plains 4-H Communication Days crowns winners

Plains 4-H Communications Days Finals was a big success, thanks in part to the hard work all the 4-H volunteers did, with special thanks to Juli Thurston. The top four junior presenters will receive a full scholarship to the 4-H camp and the top three of the senior presenters can go on to compete in the Montana 4-H Congress.
PLAINS, MT
Petoskey News Review

Greensky Hill Indian Church to host holy week and Easter services

CHARLEVOIX — Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship at 8484 Greensky Hill Road in Charlevoix and online at www.facebook.com/groups/173854422675352/. All are welcome and a zoom coffee hour will follow the service a half hour after the live service ends. The Greensky Hill Holy Week and Easter schedule are below: 6-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April...
CHARLEVOIX, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy