ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

Mars hires former Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LhNI_0f7NNtTh00
Chas Palla | Tribune-Review Former Pine Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz at Pitt practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex.

Only four miles separate the football stadiums of Pine-Richland and Mars, but the journey that took Eric Kasperowicz from one to the other followed a winding road.

The Mars school board voted Tuesday night to hire Kasperowicz as football coach, bringing him back to a WPIAL sideline one year after his controversial ouster at Pine-Richland. The two milestone dates were almost exactly one year apart with community protests and a federal lawsuit in between.

On April 14, 2021, he was fired at Pine.

On April 12, 2022, he was hired at Mars.

“It was an extremely tough year for myself and my family and all of our friends,” Kasperowicz said. “I’ve got nothing but love for the entire Pine-Richland community … but it’s on to the next phase.”

He and his wife, Jen, and their children are leaving the Pine-Richland district and moving to Mars, which also gives him the chance to coach his son, Eric Jr., a freshman quarterback for the Rams last fall. Kasperowicz said he enjoyed his work as a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt last season but was drawn back to Friday nights.

“In everything that I do, family is first, whether it’s myself as a person or as a coach,” he said. “My players will tell you that, family always comes first. Ultimately, that’s where I wanted to be. I still have two young kids in school, so I wanted to finish out their careers.

“I’m excited for that opportunity at Mars.”

His youngest daughter, Emlyn, is a seventh grader and a cheerleader. His oldest, Ella, is a senior and softball player at Pine.

The Mars school board voted 7-1 to hire Kasperowicz, who’ll earn $9,022 as head coach. One board member was absent.

Mars superintendent Mark Gross said the search committee responded to community calls for “change” and believed Kasperowicz would provide “a major overhaul” for the football program.

Kasperowicz went 85-18 in eight seasons at Pine-Richland with four WPIAL championships and two state titles, but his contract there was not renewed last April following a district investigation into the football program.

Pine-Richland raised accusations of bullying and hazing in the football program, allegations that Kasperowicz has strongly denied.

“In speaking to Eric, it was very pointed, it was very open, it was very candid,” Gross told the board. “He answered every question that we could possibly have. We were satisfied with those answers. We did our reference checks and they gave us stellar reviews.”

Gross said the committee used Thiel College athletic director Amy Schafer as a consultant in the search.

Mars was long-rumored as a possible landing spot for Kasperowicz if he returned to coaching high school football, partly because he already had roots in the district. His family owns property there and previously lived in the Mars district before his time at Pine-Richland.

Hiring Kasperowicz became an option when the Mars school board in January voted to accept applications for its head coaching job, ending Scott Heinauer’s 30-year tenure with the Planets.

Heinauer, who did not reapply, will remain athletic director. He won more than 200 games at Mars since his hire in 1992, but the Planets are coming off a down year.

Mars went 2-8 last season and 2-5 in the conference.

“The whole reason this position was opened was because folks were basically saying we would like change,” Gross said.

He said Kasperowicz has “a history of proven abilities in football.”

Kasperowicz led Pine-Richland to four WPIAL titles (2014, ’17, ’18, ’20) and two state championships (2017, ’20). The Rams were state runners-up in 2014.

As Mars’ coach, he takes take over a program searching for its first WPIAL title. The Planets were WPIAL runners-up in 1996 and 2002. The team went 72-35 over the past decade with nine playoff appearances.

“As a district, it reminds me of Pine-Richland,” Kasperowicz said. “It’s the same demographic, same type of people, same families, just smaller. It reminds me of when I took over at Pine-Richland in 2013. It has a tradition of being really good but just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”

Kasperowicz also won WPIAL and PIAA titles as a player when he quarterbacked North Hills to both championships in 1993.

His coaching tenure at Pine-Richland ended in controversy when the school district conducted an investigation into allegations of hazing and bullying. Kasperowicz denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against the school district and several top officials claiming they damaged his reputation.

He dropped that lawsuit and reapplied there to be head coach when the Pine-Richland job came open this winter, but the school instead hired former Penn Hills coach Jon LeDonne in February.

“It’s tough to close the door on anything when you’re so passionate about it and you care so deeply for something and you put your heart and soul into it,” Kasperowicz said.

He acknowledged that college coaching could someday be in his future and called his time with his alma mater, Pitt, “a great experience.”

“I can’t thank Coach (Pat) Narduzzi enough,” Kasperowicz said, “but at this point in my career, high school football is where I want to be.”

Tags: Mars

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Mars, PA
Sports
City
Mars, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
North Hills, PA
Mars, PA
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

WPIAL Executive Director Amy Scheuneman Announces She’s Stepping Down

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The head of the West Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League is resigning. Amy Scheuneman is stepping down from her position as executive director. Scheuneman told KDKA’s John Shumway that she will remain in her position until the end of spring sports and then will leave at the end of May. She has been part of the WPIAL for 16 years. On Thursday, the WPIAL said they accepted her resignation, which will take effect on Wednesday, June 1. Scheuneman added that an announcement about her new job will come on Monday. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Quaker Valley hires Jason Cappa as hew head football coach

After saying goodbye to former head coach Ron Balog in early February, the Quaker Valley football program has found its new man in charge. The Quaker Valley School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that Jason Cappa has been hired as its new varsity football head coach. Cappa will be a familiar face around the program, having been with the district since 2019 as paraprofessional in the Life Skills classroom at Quaker Valley High School.
LEETSDALE, PA
Austin American-Statesman

Manor's Anthony Swain steps down as boys basketball coach, becomes full-time athletic director

In a school district that continues to rapidly grow, Manor High School’s Anthony Swain will step down as the school’s head boys basketball coach and become the Manor school district’s first full-time athletic director. Swain, a 2005 graduate of Manor High school, has spent the past two school years as both Manor ISD’s athletic director and the head boys basketball coach. Prior to the 2020-21 school year, Manor’s head football coach also handled the duties of an...
MANOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Stadiums#Hazing#Bullying#High School Football#American Football#Pine Richland#Wpial
Beaver County Times

'It's unbelievable': How Beaver Valley schools prep wet baseball, softball fields for games

MOON TWP. — Sylvia Blake steps carefully, cautiously. She tries to feel as much as she can through the thick rubber soles of her boots. It’s 6:30 a.m. on an early-April morning, so the sun hasn’t quite come up yet. Blake is the only person on the softball field at Moon Area High School — and, with class not set to be in session for another hour, one of the only people on the school’s campus. Looking on from a few feet away is Rich Knauff, who surveys the ground ahead of him.
BEAVER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Morning Call

Matt Millen highlights the new class of Lehigh Valley Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Matt Millen, the Whitehall High product who made his mark on the sport of football at a variety of levels and in different ways, headlines the 11 honorees who will be inducted into the Lehigh Valley Sports Hall of Fame on May 14 at the Northampton Memorial Banquet and Event Center in Northampton. The Lehigh Valley-Pocono Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame’s annual induction and ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
345
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy