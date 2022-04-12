ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Bill advances to provide more STI preventing drugs for sexual assault victims

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FsO7_0f7NHXT500
Charles Wollertz

A Colorado panel advanced legislation Tuesday to increase the amount of prescription drugs hospitals can supply to sexual assault victims to prevent sexually transmitted infections.

Under current law, hospitals can only provide a 72-hour supply of prescription drugs to any emergency room patient. If enacted, House Bill 1309 would allow hospitals to offer a seven-day supply of STI-preventing drugs to victims of sexual assault.

“This is a simple change,” said bill sponsor Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Greenwood Village. “It is another in a series of bills. We're trying to accomplish a Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights.”

The House Public and Behavioral Health Committee unanimously approved the bill Tuesday, sending it to the full House for consideration. Other bills regarding sexual assault this session include adding the word “consent” to Colorado’s sexual assault law and providing sex workers immunity from arrest when they report violent crimes including sexual assault.

The Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault reported that 23.8% of women in Colorado have experienced sexual violence, compared to 18.3% nationally. A sexual assault occurs in the U.S. every 68 seconds, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.

While hospitals can currently provide prescriptions for seven-days' worth of STI-preventing drugs, the victims are forced to front the costs and pick up the prescriptions themselves — a process advocates say can be extremely difficult and upsetting.

"Sexual assault is a terrible crime. The impact upon the assaulted person is traumatizing,” said Barb Cardell with Colorado Organizations Responding to AIDS. “This bill would give survivors a cushion, a full week to be able to process their emotions, while also ensuring they have access to preventative medications.”

Cardell said her friend’s daughter was sexually assaulted a few years ago and she filled the prescriptions for them so the mother and daughter could stay home. Cardell said it took her 16 hours to pick up the prescription, find a pharmacy that supplied the medication and get it authorized through the insurance company.

The bill would also align with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Elizabeth Newman with the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

Previously, the CDC recommended one-time doses of antibiotics following a sexual assault, but it now suggests a seven-day regimen. Newman said this change resulted from the emergence of an antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhea.

"(The current system) adds another stop on their way after this traumatic experience,” Newman said. “It also makes it more difficult to access the STI prophylaxis which is, of course, against the interest of public health.”

The bill received no opposition from lawmakers or witnesses on Tuesday. It is also backed by Denver Health, the Kaiser Foundation and the Colorado Hospital Association.

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
The Montgomery Advertiser

Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

Jeff Walker braced his 15-year-old daughter, Harley, for bad news. Alabama’s legislature had voted to criminalize the gender-affirming health care she had been receiving for years, part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation lawmakers approved in the dying hours of the session. Her father watched the debates play out with anger and frustration as those bills were sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed them Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Drugs#Sti#Sexual Health#Cdc#D Greenwood Village#House#Incest National Network
WTOP

DC Jail to improve transgender housing policy to settle lawsuit

The D.C. Department of Corrections agreed late Wednesday to improve housing policies for transgender people at the D.C. Jail, according to a news release. The move comes as part of the settlement of a lawsuit the D.C. ACLU and Public Defender Service brought on behalf of Sunday Hinton after the DOC placed her in a men’s unit for more than two weeks in May 2021, despite her identifying as a woman.
POLITICS
Teen Vogue

Medication Abortion Is Getting More Expensive

In the United States, there were 27 “abortion deserts,” according to research conducted in 2017. That means, there were 27 major cities that are at least 100 miles or more from an abortion clinic. The South and the Midwest had the fewest number of clinics overall, with Texas being home to the most abortion deserts in any one state. With the recent rise of restrictive abortion bans — in Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and most recently, Oklahoma — more and more people are forced to travel over state lines for care.
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Texas DA moves to dismiss charges in self-induced abortion case

April 10 (UPI) -- Days after a 26-year-old woman was arrested in the state of Texas in connection to a "self-performed abortion," a county district attorney announced he is moving to dismiss the case. Gocha Allen Ramirez, the district attorney for Starr County, located near the border with Mexico, said...
TEXAS STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy