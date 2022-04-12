ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Get Them Home: These 10 Colorado Kids Have Gone Missing in 2022

By Matt Sparx
 1 day ago
10 children in the state of Colorado have gone missing since January 1, 2022, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. All 10 missing children are teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. These are the children that have been reported as missing in the...

Philip Clark
1d ago

God I don’t know if you can find all these children but if you can can you please help all these children they been missing for a while I need your help God and I pray they’re still OK I pray that you helped him God amen

Robert Crowder
1d ago

I hope they are all alive and well but I know most these kids are probably run aways and don't want to be found either because their parents failed them or the state failed them Colorado is good for that pert of a child's life

lady bird
21h ago

I have had a niece missing since 2014 from alamosa Colorado her name is Angelica Sandoval missing from the face of the Earth without a clue prayers for every mother and father niece and uncle who has somebody missing prayers for everyone

