Cleveland, OH

Tommy Davidson Interview With DJ HazMatt

By Matty Willz
 1 day ago

On Wednesday, April 13th at 8 PM, 93.1 WZAK’s DJ HazMatt sits down virtually with comedy legend Tommy Davidson!

The two talk about Tommy’s new book, his journey through comedy, which comics he thinks are the best today, and of course Will Smith and Chris Rock!

Check back at 8pm on Wednesday for the full interview!

