What is Myotonic Dystrophy, the rare disease that reportedly contributed to Gilbert Gottfried's death?

By Kenneth Wong
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - We are learning more about the death of comedian Gilbert Gottfried, which was announced on April 12. According to a statement from Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart....

#Genetic Disease#Muscular Dystrophy#Genetic Disorder#Nih#Medlineplus
