Celebrity Price Is Right 4.12

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much do you think Simon Cowell is worth?...

country1025.com

thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Daily Mail

Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson dies at 27 as his family shares that they are are 'heartbroken and devastated' by his passing

Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson died on Wednesday at the age of 27. A cause of death for the beauty mogul and CEO of AJ Crimson Beauty has not yet been revealed. His family confirmed his passing in a statement to ET: 'We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.'
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance. The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to...
Daily Mail

'The salaries were out of whack, it got too crazy': Simon Cowell reveals that former X Factor judges Cheryl and Dannii Minogue were paid 'outrageous fees' for the talent show

The X factor left screens in 2018, after an extremely successful 14 year run on ITV. But Simon Cowell has revealed that the myriad of famous judges were paid an outrageous amount to appear on the long-running talent show. The 62-year-old starred as a head judge on-and-off of the show,...
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
Page Six

Justin Timberlake yells at paparazzo when asked about Britney Spears’ pregnancy

He said, “Bye Bye Bye.” Justin Timberlake was filmed flipping out at a paparazzo who asked for his thoughts on ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ pregnancy news. “Stop! Go away,” Timberlake shouted at the shutterbug, who had quietly said, “Hey, what’s up, Justin? How you doing? Britney Spears just announced that she’s pregnant with her third baby.” Timberlake, 41, then waved off the pap with his hand and proceeded to stomp into the marble-covered lobby of a luxury building. Spears, 40, announced Monday that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are expecting their first child together. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
Daily Mail

Susan Boyle's audition is named as Britain's Got Talent's most iconic moment as Diversity, Stavros Flatley, Ashleigh and Pudsey and George Sampson round out the top 10 ahead of the show returning to screens for its 15th series

Britain's Got Talent is finally returning to the screen for its fifteenth series on Saturday April 16 after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon are all returning along with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. The British...
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's new girlfriend, plus more news

Kim Kardashian weighs in on Kanye West's relationship with Chaney Jones. Kim Kardashian says she and her ex, Kanye West, will always be "family," and she just wants him to be "happy," whether that means he finds a future with his new girlfriend Chaney Jones or not. The SKIMS creator opened up about where things stand with Kanye after his public rants about their split (and his verbal attacks on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson), on the April 12 edition of Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce," she said, recalling the events after she filed to end their marriage in February 2021. "He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it'll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the 'co-parenting goals' at the end of the day." Later in the show, she spoke candidly about feeling a "little zing" when she first kissed Pete as part of a "Saturday Night Live" skit in October, and said the two started seeing each other privately before they were photographed holding hands over Halloween weekend last year. After telling the host she and Kanye still "have so much love for each other," she brushed off the rapper's rants about her parenting and Pete. "Like, I don't judge. … we're always going to be cool, and family even if it doesn't look that way," she said. "I have so much love and respect for him and who he's been in my life and what he's brought to me and our amazing kids that, you know, he's given me, and he's changed my life." Asked about Kanye's new love interest (who happens to look an awful lot like Kim), the Hulu star said, "I just want him to be happy and, like, she seems like the sweetest. Like, I'm just, whatever makes you happy. I don't care what it is."
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman dons crop top and leather skirt for night out with Nicole Scherzinger

Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman had a special Monday night as she and her good friend Terri Seymour headed out to support Nicole Scherzinger at one of her LA shows. The ladies dressed to the nines, with Lauren opting for a black crop top and leather skirt while Terri donned a sparkly top and trousers, as they headed to The Sun Rose in West Hollywood's Pendry Hotel for one of Nicole's special performances.
Daily Mail

SARAH VINE's My TV Week: Slow down Suranne, you'll scare the horses!

Costume drama has never been the same since Andrew Davies sexed things up with Mr Darcy and that wet shirt. Now no period piece is complete without a cast of hardbodied actors, an edgy soundtrack and the sense that the only thing preventing everyone from diving into the trifle together is the gimlet eye of a maiden aunt and the fear of being late for croquet.
