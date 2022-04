Liz Sheridan, who was best known for playing Raquel Ochmonek on ALF and Helen Seinfeld on Seinfeld has died at age 93. TMZ reports the actor passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on Friday, April 15th at 2:30 AM. Sheridan had just celebrated her 93rd birthday on April 10th. Born and raised in Rye, New York, Sheridan had an acting career that spanned decades. Her career began in New York City and the Caribbean as a nightclub dancer and singer before she appeared in various Broadway productions throughout the 1970s. Sheridan has 85 acting credits to her name on IMDb, starting with an appearce on the television series Kojak in 1977 through an appearance in the film Trim in 2010.

