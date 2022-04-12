ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons sign former Titans TE Anthony Firkser

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAwK7_0f7MxTMq00

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser is officially no longer in Nashville after signing with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, the team announced on Tuesday.

Firsker will now reunite with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who coached him as the both a tight ends coach and offensive coordinator during his stint in Tennessee.

The Harvard product is the latest former Titan to relocate to Atlanta, joining quarterback Marcus Mariota, linebacker Rashaan Evans, and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

As a former undrafted free agent signing of Tennessee, Firkser did exceed what you’d expect out of a typical UDFA; however, his time with the Titans did end in disappointment.

After establishing himself as a solid weapon in Tennessee’s offense over his first three years in the NFL, it was thought Firkser would have a breakout year in 2021, but that did not come to fruition.

His blocking remained suspect at best, leading to his playing limited snaps, and he failed to make much of a dent in the passing game despite the Titans dealing with a slew of injuries to their receiving corps.

The writing was pretty much on the wall that Firkser would be done with the Titans after the season ended. Now, he’ll get a fresh start in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is around the corner and every team across the league is finalizing their scouting reports right now. For the Tennessee Titans, this is an important time to acquire young talent for a solid roster. If the front office makes the right decisions, this franchise could remain competitive for years to come. We dive into some of our Titans’ predictions for the upcoming NFL Draft.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Nashville, TN
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Beau Brinkley
Person
Anthony Firkser
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Packers QB Coach Confirms His Reason For Returning In 2022

Aaron Rodgers‘ return to the Green Bay Packers didn’t come cheap. He signed a three-year, $150 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in the league in terms of annual average value. It’s uncertain whether his contract was the wedge that ended the link between the Packers and...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Firsker#Harvard#Udfa
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags get LB Chapelle Russell back after he signs ERFA contract

While the Jacksonville Jaguars did lose Myles Jack, they’ve done a good job retaining the depth they had at linebacker and even added a starter in Foyesade Oluokun this offseason. Earlier this week, we mentioned that the Jags were able to re-sign exclusive rights free agent Jamir Jones, but he wasn’t the only player within the group retained. The Jags were also able to retain another exclusive rights free agent linebacker in Chapelle Russell, too.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

QB coach Tom Clements returned to Packers because of Aaron Rodgers

Perhaps the first real sign that four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers would ultimately return to the Green Bay Packers at some point this year came in the form of a February report claiming the Packers were bringing former assistant Tom Clements out of retirement to serve as their new quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy