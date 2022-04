MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The beats and thumping bass known as the Ultra Music Festival returns to downtown Miami after a two-year pandemic hiatus. It also returns to Bayfront Park for the first time since the 2019 music fest which some could argue was a debacle. One of the directors, Ray Martinez says the organization learned from its past mistake. “Marine Stadium and Virginia Key obviously logistically was very difficult. The transportation alone, trying to move that number of people on one highway in and out, wasn’t sustainable for us.” Concert goers were stranded at Marine Stadium when it was realized transportation was inadequate. Hundreds of people...

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO