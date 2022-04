The Chicago Cubs hit the road for their second series of 2022 to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates have already surprised me this season by winning Game 3 of their opening tilt against the Cardinals 9-4. Game 4 of that series was postponed due to inclement weather. I am not only surprised that the Pirates scored nine runs, but that they actually won a game against a tough Cardinals team at all.

