ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

What’s new in Houston luxury real estate?

By Houston Agent
Houston Agent Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are the hottest areas for Houston’s luxury real...

houstonagentmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Local real estate remains a seller’s market

The Northeast Florida housing market remains a bright spot for sellers. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors reports the median price for a single-family house in February rose to $351,495, a 2.7% increase from January and a 24.6% increase from the year before. Including condominiums and town houses, the median...
BUSINESS
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan’s Luxury Real Estate Market Shows No Sign of Slowing Down

Manhattan’s luxury real estate market continues to register a steady number of big deals. There were 35 contracts signed for homes asking $4 million or more in Manhattan in the week ending Sunday, six fewer than the prior week, which matched the highest for the year, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
Apartment Therapy

Lowe’s Has a New Home Decor Brand That You’d Never Expect from a Home Improvement Store

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the biggest home improvement retailers in the U.S. has officially stepped up its game. While hardware and paint supplies may come to mind when you plan a trip to Lowe’s, the retail giant wants consumers to rethink how they view the brand. This year, Lowe’s introduced a new, modern home collection called Origin21, which offers furniture, stylish decor pieces, trendy light fixtures, and more.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Real Estate
Wichita Eagle

Artistic mansion isn’t what you’d expect. Take a look at the $4 million Texas home

There’s a hidden jewel like no other tucked away in the suburbs of San Antonio, and it’s on the Texas real estate market for $3.95 million. The 8,320-square-foot work of art that’s referred to as “an unprecedented creation” in its listing on Phyllis Browning Company, was built in 2014 and has “imported details from Asia, India and Europe” throughout the elegant property.
REAL ESTATE
Bradenton Herald

However you picture the inside of this Ohio home — you’re wrong. Prepare yourself

The house equivalent of the supervillain Two-Face from the “Batman” franchise has hit the real estate market for $475,000 in Akron, Ohio — in the coolest way possible. The custom-built, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, that’s referred to as an “architectural masterpiece” in the listing on Zillow, seems to take on a different shape, depending on where you’re standing.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CNET

Space Balloon Company's Luxurious 'Space Lounge' Has Bar, Mood Lighting

Space tourists on board Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic flights mostly remain strapped in their seats during the adventure. If tourism company Space Perspective successfully launches its edge-of-space balloon flights, passengers will enjoy champagne toasts, house plants and a bathroom with a view. On Tuesday, Space Perspective unveiled the design...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy