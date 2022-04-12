What’s new in Houston luxury real estate?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the biggest home improvement retailers in the U.S. has officially stepped up its game. While hardware and paint supplies may come to mind when you plan a trip to Lowe’s, the retail giant wants consumers to rethink how they view the brand. This year, Lowe’s introduced a new, modern home collection called Origin21, which offers furniture, stylish decor pieces, trendy light fixtures, and more.

RETAIL ・ 28 DAYS AGO