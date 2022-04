German born and NYC-based designer, Melitta Baumeister created her subversive Fall/Winter 2022 collection as a method of returning to her new normal, post-pandemic. At the start of the pandemic, the world was obsessed with returning back to normal. That was until it became clear that the usual norms were not functional, and probably never were. Baumeister communicated in her press release for the collection that these designs were about “getting in contact again, about communicating with each other,” after two years of quarantine.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO