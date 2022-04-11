ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers took the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn — with a 133-115 win over Milwaukee.

The Bucks rested superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars for the regular-season finale. The Cavs scored the first 14 points and dominated a team of backups to the Bucks’ backups. Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, matching his career-high for 3s and adding 10 rebounds.

The Bucks whittled a 40-point deficit to 12 in the fourth against Cleveland’s reserves before the Cavs regained control. Rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 28 for Milwaukee.

