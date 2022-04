SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Former MMA Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez issued his first public statement after he was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to shoot a man charged with felony child molestation. “This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak,” Cain said in the statement, which was posted to his Twitter account. Velasquez also thanked his supporters and went on to urge the “true victims” of the case to come forward. “Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true...

