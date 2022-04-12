Oronogo Fire District purchases new equipment thanks to a state grant

ORONOGO, Mo. – The Oronogo Fire District received new equipment through a state grant today, April 12th.

The Missouri Department of Conservation awarded the Oronogo Fire District with a 50/50 Grant in December 2022. The district received almost $6,000 of new equipment, meaning $3,000 will be reimbursed to the station.

The Oronogo FD received the following:

New gloves

Nomex hoods

Flashlights

Fire helmets for wildland firefighters

Hose nozzles

Goggles

Backpacks

Firefighters said these much-needed upgrades will replace older equipment and help residents in surrounding communities.

