Oronogo, MO

Oronogo Fire District purchases new equipment thanks to a state grant

By Andre Louque
 1 day ago
ORONOGO, Mo. – The Oronogo Fire District received new equipment through a state grant today, April 12th.

The Missouri Department of Conservation awarded the Oronogo Fire District with a 50/50 Grant in December 2022. The district received almost $6,000 of new equipment, meaning $3,000 will be reimbursed to the station.

The Oronogo FD received the following:

  • New gloves
  • Nomex hoods
  • Flashlights
  • Fire helmets for wildland firefighters
  • Hose nozzles
  • Goggles
  • Backpacks

Firefighters said these much-needed upgrades will replace older equipment and help residents in surrounding communities.

