City of Suwanee to host Pizza with Police event Wednesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Underage drinking deaths are dramatically higher since the pandemic. Now, state investigators want to crack down on those supplying the booze. Alcoholic Beverage Control just launched a new campaign to stop underage drinking, warning that they’re going straight to the source that sold the alcohol or provided it. A crash scene may provide way more than you imagined. Something as simple as a receipt in the car can lead investigators to a store, surveillance video and even a house party to catch whoever is getting alcohol to minors. “We’ll get notified by the responding agency, and at that time, we’ll...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO