Maryland State

Maryland passes bill that bans seclusion in public schools. It takes effect July 1

By Kellye Lynn
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Sebastian Hancock was just 8 years old and suffering from ADHD when his mother said educators at his Maryland school used seclusion to control his behavior. "He was secluded four times in the span of two hours and each time he was secluded, his...

fuzzy
19h ago

maybe these children are in the wrong type of academic setting that they can't handle it and deal with their emotions maybe they need to be placed in some special education program that deals with children like this but there is no way the rest of the class should be disrupted by one problem child if it was my child that was being a problem do whatever you got to do to maintain control the classroom and maintain a healthy learning environment stop making exceptions for bad behavior

Steven Maloy
12h ago

if a child has a diagnosed disability then they need an IEP in place. if they disability cannot be controlled or mitigated in a "normal" classroom environment then they child needs to be in a special education classroom or an alternate learning environment.my autistic child had a IEP along with some other treatments that allowed him to continue in a "normal" classroom environment and by time he got to high school he rarely used any accommodations because he had learned to function in society.

Melissa Johnson Warner
12h ago

Was it seclusion or a sensory room. Most students who display that behavior is removed to a sensory room to help calm th down for 5-10 minutes at a time. Using the word seclusion is just to back their case. ALL the students should be in a safe learning environment, this means that if one student is struggling with behaviors they should be removed as to not disrupt the entire class and then they should return to learning. This occurs in normal and special education settings. People are forgetting that at the end of the day some of these students physically hurt teachers and students as well. The teachers and staff may understand the behaviors but try explaining to other parents why their child is being hurt by another student disability or not.

