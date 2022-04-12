ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Science on Screen presents 'Journey to 100'

Herald and News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, April 21, 7 p.m. Tickets: Adults $10, Seniors/Military $8, Students $5. A film premiere and discussion with Jason Hardrath at the Ross Ragland. The Ross Ragland Theater is excited to present the next film in our Science on Screen series — Journey to 100. Featuring the accomplishments of Bonanza resident...

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Park renamed to honor Native American village

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — City councilors in Klamath Falls have voted unanimously to rename Kit Carson Park as Eulalona Park. Eulalona was the Native American village that sat near the park site before present-day Klamath Falls. The city began considering whether to rename the park after a Klamath Falls equity task force recommended a name change last year, Jefferson Public Radio reported.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Mount Airy News

Millennium holds arts assembly, honors students

Band members perform for the Millennium Charter Academy assembly. The top three poetry winners pose for a photo. They are, from left, Noah Wilkes, Morgan Cooke, and Katherine Brinkley. Kindergarten student Erin Gough received an honorable mention award for her poetry. Millennium Charter Academy recently hosted its first kindergarten through...
EDUCATION
Herald and News

Clark, Katherine Rosella

Katherine Rosella (Pierce) Clark passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022. Katherine (Kathy), the pride and joy of her parents, Lena Epperson and Russell James Pierce, was born April 8, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the age of 10 years old, the family moved to Pinole, California. Kathy was a studious academic and musical student, always striving to achieve top grades in her classes. She loved to play the guitar, violin, piano, organ, playing cross word puzzles and watching baseball with her father. Kathy married Lawrence (Larry) Watson Clark, on July 14, 1956 in Novato, California where they began their family, moving 8 years later to Malin, Oregon then on to Merrill, where she spent the next 55 years of her life on her beautiful ranch overlooking Mount Shasta. Kathy was very proud of her 5 children; she loved and dedicated her life to raising her eternal family. She had 24 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Kathy was a steadfast member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), often serving in multiple capacities and callings. In Oregon, Kathy began her working career with First National Bank after which she received her tax accounting license and started her own tax business in Merrill, where she worked for the next 50 years, retiring at the age of 81. In November, 2020, Kathy sold her beloved ranch and moved to Chandler, AZ. Kathy is survived by her 5 children, Becky (Scott) Shaffer, Kevin (Cindee) Clark, Ann Taylor, David (Melinda) Clark, Peggy (Nathan) Knight and her only brother Joe Pierce (Klamath Falls, OR). She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Clark, her parents Lena and Russell Pierce, her son-in-law Gary Taylor and great grandson, Michael Hodgson. Funeral Services will be on April 23rd, 2022, at the LDS chapel, Hwy 39, Tulelake, California. The Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m., the Funeral 11:00 a.m., the Internment 1:00 p.m. at the Merrill 100F Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Larry. Kathy was loved by her family and all who knew her; she will be greatly missed!
MERRILL, OR
Herald and News

Klamath Basin Pickleball hosts membership mashup

The Klamath Basin Pickleball Association (KBPA) held a membership mashup Saturday, with more than 115 members of all playing levels participating in the event at Mike’s Fieldhouse. “We wanted to have a membership social event where members can come and share a lot of laughs,” KPBA president Bill Kuerz...
TENNIS
Herald and News

Heavilin, Amber Marie

Amber Marie Heavilin, 36, passed away April 3, 2022, in Klamath Falls. Amber was born to Lisa Heavilin and David Banes on August 11, 1985, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and was later adopted by her father, Fred Heavilin. She attended Klamath Union High School and Warner Pacific College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Religion and Christian Ministry with a Minor in Human Development. Amber married Justin Barker on August 14, 2013. She had a zest for her family. They had 2 children together, Kaitlyn and Nathan. Amber worked at Collins Products. Survivors include husband, Justin Barker; children Kaitlyn and Nathan Barker; parents, Lisa and Fred Heavilin; brother and sisters, Daniel Heavilin, Pamela Carney, Bailei Banes; niece and nephews, aunts, uncles, and special friends too numerous to mention. As a testament to her love for her fellow humans and unending generosity, Amber chose to graciously give her organs so others may live. Service will be at First Church of God (2802 Altamont Dr) on Saturday 16 April 2022 at 11 AM with a potluck to follow. All who knew Amber are welcome.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Chase, Nicholas Bruce

Nicholas Bruce Chase age 37 father son brother passed away after a lengthy illness with alcoholism. Nicholas leaves behind his children Reiley and Bradley Chase. Mother of his children Kelli Green of Colorado. He also leaves behind his mother La'Naie Harrington, his 2nd dad Don Harrington and seven siblings. Second mom Heather Chase Brian Chase and wife Katie of Alabama Steven Chase and wife Paula of Colorado Christopher Chase and wife Jesse of Klamath falls Oregon Justin Chase and wife Heather of Eugene Oregon Vanessa Chase and partner Travis of Sprague River Oregon Sadie Poythress of Tennessee Donna Raph and husband Allen of Pendleton Oregon James Harrington of Sprague River Oregon Nicholas also leaves behind nieces and nephews Leah and Abby, Billy, Avery, Brianna, Leighlynn, Joren, icelynn, Aurora, Zach, Sophia, Kevin, Corrine, Cameron, Alanna, Jalen, Dion, Jonah and Elizabeth Nicholas leaves behind many many relatives cousins and friends who love him dearly. Nick also leaves behind his beloved friend Laura Morgan. Nicholas also leaves behind Uncles Eric guard Pat Byfield and aunts Darcy Byfield and Stephanie Byfield. Special cousin Ashley Cole for always being there for him Nick was predeceased by his father Kelly Chase, his grandparents Mr and Mrs Joe Chase and Mrs Karen Guard and Mr Lee Byfield. Nicholas love fishing and hiking he loved being outdoors anything with the outdoors. He loves spending time with his family especially time with his children Reiley and Bradley. Services will be held for Nicholas on Wednesday April 20th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Davenport's chapel Klamath falls Oregon Internment will take place Friday morning at veterans memorial Park.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

'April fooled'

Perhaps my favorite meme shows a red metal spring leaning around the corner of a brick building with the caption “Spring is just around the corner.”. Despite the decline in moisture and the sustained drought we’ve seen across much of the west in recent years, winters have still been cold. Unpleasantly so. I’ve never been a fan of weather in which I can’t wear flip-flops and shorts, so when the weather warms, a part of me is wound up in hopes that spring really is just around the corner.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

