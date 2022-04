A tight-knit Georgia town is reeling after the local coroner stumbled upon the bodies of his parents and his son, who were all shot to death inside the family business. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk had gone to Lock Stock & Barrell, his parent's shooting range and gun store, on Friday evening to see why they hadn't returned home at their normal time. Hawk's 18-year-son, Luke, was also at the store, helping his grandparents while he was on spring break.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO