Allentown Author Writes Children’s Book on Mental Health, Helping Her Escape a ‘Really Dark Place’

Image via Temple Now.

Heather Mishel Williams, author of the self-published book "Little Z and Firefly: A Journey to Finding Light and Love."

Allentown author Heather Mishel Williams’ children’s book is intended to help youngsters struggling with mental health issues. The fable turned out, however, to help Williams herself, a Temple University grad and faculty member. Matthew Aquino shone a light on this story for Temple Now.

Williams found herself in a “really dark place” after surviving a 2017 sexual assault. A year later, she channeled that experience into a creative, cathartic project: a story to help children.

She self-published the result, Little Z and Firefly: A Journey to Finding Light and Love, in Dec. 2021.

“I really want it to be a starting place for parents to approach talking and teaching their kids about mental health, to arm them with tools that they’re going to be able to use for a lifestyle for their entire life,” Williams said.

The titular Little Z is a youngster suffering depression. Her wish to escape that blackness is granted by Firefly, a character of light and life.

The story is more than just happy fantasy.

Williams has interwoven tactics about addressing mental health issues subtly into the narrative.

Further, she published an associated workbook intended to be used in conjunction with reading the book. It’s an age-appropriate guide for young readers to navigate their darker feelings in much the same way as Little Z.

More on this Allentown author and her helpful children’s book is at Temple Now.