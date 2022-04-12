ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown Author Writes Children’s Book on Mental Health, Helping Her Escape a ‘Really Dark Place’

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icPiQ_0f7M3G6A00
Image via Temple Now.

Heather Mishel Williams, author of the self-published book "Little Z and Firefly: A Journey to Finding Light and Love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhIla_0f7M3G6A00

Allentown author Heather Mishel Williams’ children’s book is intended to help youngsters struggling with mental health issues. The fable turned out, however, to help Williams herself, a Temple University grad and faculty member. Matthew Aquino shone a light on this story for Temple Now.

Williams found herself in a “really dark place” after surviving a 2017 sexual assault. A year later, she channeled that experience into a creative, cathartic project: a story to help children.

She self-published the result, Little Z and Firefly: A Journey to Finding Light and Love, in Dec. 2021.

“I really want it to be a starting place for parents to approach talking and teaching their kids about mental health, to arm them with tools that they’re going to be able to use for a lifestyle for their entire life,” Williams said.

The titular Little Z is a youngster suffering depression. Her wish to escape that blackness is granted by Firefly, a character of light and life.

The story is more than just happy fantasy.

Williams has interwoven tactics about addressing mental health issues subtly into the narrative.

Further, she published an associated workbook intended to be used in conjunction with reading the book. It’s an age-appropriate guide for young readers to navigate their darker feelings in much the same way as Little Z.

More on this Allentown author and her helpful children’s book is at Temple Now.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Do This When Anxiety Feels Overwhelming

Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Entertainment
Allentown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Health
yr.media

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

The way we were treated as children and adolescents has a lasting impact on how we view the world, interact with others and conduct ourselves as adults. If our parents acted in an unhealthy manner, we are likely to do the same in the future until we change our habits.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Growing Up With a Narcissistic Mother

Approximately 5 percent of the population has a narcissistic personality disorder, but narcissistic behavioral traits are far more common. People who develop narcissistic traits are often children of parents who are inconsistent and unpredictable in their expression of love. Boundaries can help protect you from the onslaught of criticism or...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Temple University#Temple Now#Firefly
psychologytoday.com

9 Recommendations to Help Free Yourself From Childhood Trauma

Childhood trauma can affect our adult relationships and our mental and physical health. Trauma is unresolved when we do not process it either when it occurred or shortly after. Creating a cohesive narrative includes acknowledging our overreactions, writing down ten traumas, and feeling the pain of our trauma. Most of...
MENTAL HEALTH
StaceyNHerrera

Love addicts often exhibit compulsive behaviors

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine describes herself as a “relationship chameleon.” And when I asked her what she meant by that, she said, “whatever my partner likes, I work to be really good at it.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
StaceyNHerrera

Alcoholism and codependency are often connected in relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. For a good portion of my childhood, my family and I lived in a small apartment complex. There were 12 units total, six on each side, and my family was close to many of the longtime tenants.
NBC 26 WGBA

Dr. Mathur: Pandemic continues to affect children's mental health

We're nearly three years into the pandemic, and while cases may be going down and restrictions are being dropped, the mental toll it's taken on us is ongoing. This is especially true in kids. Today we talked to a Dr. Mala Mathur, a general pediatrician at UW-Health about why there's an increase in children being diagnosed with anxiety disorders, and how parents can help.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Get to Know Your Story Better With These 3 Questions

When thinking about one's life, it's easy to get hung up on regrets or negative experiences. Examining one's personal story can help a person develop a longer-term view of their life's meaning. Understanding one's personal story can increase resilience to setbacks. Life has lots of twists and turns. Sometimes we...
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
WTNH

Psychologist discusses importance of children’s mental health

(WTNH) — Over the last couple of years, kids have had to undergo very challenging times adjusting to virtual education and social activity. We have recently been seeing the trend continue to grow and grow in children struggling with mental health. Dr. Laura Saunders a Psychologist at the Institute of Living, is discussing mental health […]
KIDS
Columbia Daily Tribune

Driftwood Outdoors: Time in nature improves mental health

Nature is healing. It doesn’t matter if you climb the tallest mountain, go for a stroll on a trail in a local park, cast a lure to fish in a farm pond or simply sit on a bench and listen to birds chirp. The power of nature will bring your blood pressure down, calm your thoughts and help you see the important aspects of your life more clearly.
MENTAL HEALTH
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy