ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Ghanaian Artist Turns Glass Waste into Art

Voice of America
 1 day ago

A Ghanaian man who once made jewelry from glass beads is now using old glass to make new art. He hopes to reduce glass waste and help the environment in his country. If glass artist Michael Tetteh can earn some money doing it, he will be happy, too. Tetteh...

learningenglish.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Meet Inbilico, the Italian Jewelry Brand Balancing Sustainability and Design

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The suspended moment right before making a choice is far more important than the decision taken, according to Italian actress-cum-entrepreneur Fiammetta Cicogna. “That’s when your inner strength is revealed,” she said about that moment, which inspired the name and philosophy behind the jewelry label she introduced last summer and dubbed “Inbilico,” or “in the balance” in English.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionMade in GermanyAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 As a consumer, those seconds or minutes could refer to the moments before picking between different designs or the ones preceding the choice of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mountain Democrat

Gold Country artists offer practical and emotional art

Gold Country Artists Gallery, an award-winning artists’ cooperative located in Placerville, features the work of Reid Briggs, Eden Halbert and Spike Mills in March. Meet the artists during Main Street’s Third Saturday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Precision work. Briggs served the El Dorado community for years as an...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KRQE News 13

Best glass wall art

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The popularity of glass wall art has endured for years since many of these pieces have a light, airy aesthetic that elevates the style of your home. You shouldn’t be put off by the fragility of glass. Some pieces are composed of heavy-duty glass that’s much sturdier than you might assume.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Chihuly
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
iheart.com

Anthropologist Suggests Shroud of Turin Was Actually a Medieval Tablecloth

An anthropologist has put forward a rather intriguing new theory regarding the Shroud of Turin which suggests that the famed relic was actually a medieval tablecloth. The thought-provoking hypothesis is reportedly the brainchild of researcher David Akins, who believes that he has determined when and how the iconic image, thought by some to be a depiction of Jesus Christ, wound up on the linen in the first place as well as the true purpose of the peculiar piece of cloth. According to the anthropologist, the shroud's complex origin story can be traced back to a town in England and an inadvertent turn of events which ultimately produced the piece which has been fiercely debated for centuries.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ghanaian#Glass Bead#Broken Glass
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
yankodesign.com

Flatpack furniture designed to perfectly complement the tiny home movement

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
yankodesign.com

This IKEA-inspired modular kitchen system is designed for digital nomads

Rëkoøk is a modular kitchen system designed for the digital nomads of today to bring their kitchen with them anywhere work takes them. IKEA is one of the most iconic furniture brands of all time–it’s no wonder designers find endless inspiration from the multinational, Swedish-founded conglomerate. While IKEA has always been a primary source of furniture for economical buyers hoping to bring a touch of Scandinavian design into their homes, the digital nomad era of today makes the flatpack designs and easy-to-assemble pieces from IKEA that much more relevant. Merging the design language of IKEA with a modular and interchangeable build, Rëkoøk is a portable kitchen concept designed for the digital nomads of today to feel at home wherever work takes them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

The Prado Has Re-created the Scents of a Lush Jan Brueghel Landscape for an Olfactory Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Flowers and trees bloom in Jan Brueghel the Elder’s sumptuous garden, where peacocks and civets prowl the grounds as a child plucks a petal from its stem, inhaling the fragrance. Since the painting of The Sense of Smell in the 17th century, viewers have said the scent of spring was so strongly suggested, it seemed to emanate from the canvas. Now, visitors to the Prado Museum in Madrid can literally inhale the scents of the Flemish Master’s painting. For “The Essence of a Painting. An Olfactory Exhibition,” Alejandro Vergara, the Prado’s head curator of...
MUSEUMS
Sourcing Journal

Inclusive Design, Nostalgia and Wellness Lead Fashion Snoops Home Trends

Click here to read the full article. As the world continues to evolve and adapt to post-pandemic life, societal and cultural shifts impact multiple facets of life, including how consumers fill their homes. And those shifts inform many of the trends shaping the home furnishings space. At the recent High Point Market, Jaye Mize, VP and creative director for home at trend forecaster Fashion Snoops, gave insight into some of those trends not only impacting the home goods industry now, but for years to come. One of the biggest trends Mize touched on was the desire to create a sanctuary in the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
marketplace.org

Russian artists and donors prompt a reckoning at arts institutions

Organizations of all kinds are reexamining their ties with Russia, corporations, financial institutions and arts organizations among them. The soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from upcoming performances with the Metropolitan Opera after she refused to distance herself from her past support of Vladimir Putin and a Russian donor stepped down from the Guggenheim Museum’s board of trustees. Arts organizations are now grappling with the issues raised by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is having an impact on both donors and performers.
ENTERTAINMENT
EASTside Magazine

The World’s Most Colorful Cities

While Barcelona itself is a kaleidoscope of colorful architecture, people, food, and culture, few places can hold a candle to Parque Güell. Twisted spires swirl on Carmel Hill above the undulating skyline of the city, and split ceramics adorn the winding banks behind Roman-inspired architecture. Despite that clear influence, this park is not Roman at all. Parque Güell was built under the watchful eye of Antoni Gaudí — who also happens to have architected La Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló — in the early aughts of the 20th century. An exceptional synthesis of color, texture, shape, and design, this 12-acre park encapsulates the artistic currents of his era and reaches across time to embody the spirit of modern Barcelona.
VISUAL ART
BBC

E-waste: Royal Mint wants to turn your old phone into gold

Every year we throw away millions of tons of electronic waste – old computers, mobile phones, televisions. All of them have circuit boards in them. Now the Royal Mint has found a way to turn them into gold, which they’re planning to use to make commemorative coins. BBC...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy