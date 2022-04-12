Ghanaian Artist Turns Glass Waste into Art

While Barcelona itself is a kaleidoscope of colorful architecture, people, food, and culture, few places can hold a candle to Parque Güell. Twisted spires swirl on Carmel Hill above the undulating skyline of the city, and split ceramics adorn the winding banks behind Roman-inspired architecture. Despite that clear influence, this park is not Roman at all. Parque Güell was built under the watchful eye of Antoni Gaudí — who also happens to have architected La Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló — in the early aughts of the 20th century. An exceptional synthesis of color, texture, shape, and design, this 12-acre park encapsulates the artistic currents of his era and reaches across time to embody the spirit of modern Barcelona.
