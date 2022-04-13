ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person of interest in NYC shooting rented U-Haul in Philadelphia, police say

 2 days ago

A person of interest wanted in connection with a shooting on a subway car in Brooklyn has ties to Philadelphia, authorities announced on Tuesday evening.

Authorities identified the wanted man as 62-year-old Frank James, who has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

The subway attack left at least 29 people injured, shaking a city already unnerved by a sharp rise in crime. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Authorities said a magazine jammed in the gun, which possibly saved lives.

On Tuesday afternoon, police located a U-Haul van believed to be connected to the shooting.

James allegedly rented the U-Haul in Philadelphia and the keys to that van were found in the shooter's possessions left behind at the subway station, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. He added, however, that investigators do not know if James has any connection to the subway shooting.

Authorities were looking at his apparent social media posts, some of which led officials to tighten New York Mayor Eric Adams' security detail. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts "concerning."

There is a $50,000 reward for the apprehension of James.

Stacey Sager reports police are investigating a U-Haul discovered in Gavesend, Brooklyn in connection of a subway shooting that injured dozens Tuesday morning.

Latest on the investigation

The early Tuesday morning attack turned the commute into a scene of horror: a smoke-filled underground car, an onslaught of at least 33 bullets, screaming riders running through a station, bloodied people lying on the platform as others tended to them.

When the train pulled into the station, people ran out and were directed to another train across the platform.

Police said the gunman was wearing a gas mask and construction vest during the attack.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was "not ruling out anything." The shooter's motive was unknown.

Sitting in the back of the train's second car, the gunman tossed two smoke grenades on the floor, pulled out a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and started firing, Essig said. He said police found the weapon, along with extended magazines, a hatchet, detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuJe5_0f7LyzSC00

That key led investigators to James. The van was later found, unoccupied, near a subway station where investigators determined the gunman entered the train system, Essig said.

Rambling, profanity-filled YouTube videos apparently posted by James, who is Black, are replete with Black nationalist rhetoric, violent language and bigoted comments, some of them directed at other Black people.

One, posted April 11, criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed to change things. Another, from March 20, says the nation was "born in violence, it's kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it's going to die a violent death."

A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor's plan to improve safety in New York City's subway system "is doomed for failure" and refers to himself as a "victim" of the mayor's mental health program. A Jan. 25 video - called "Dear Mr. Mayor" - is somewhat critical of Adams' plan to end gun violence.

The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation's busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.

The Philadelphia Police Department said it was monitoring the situation in Brooklyn. Thomas Nestel, SEPTA's police chief, said his officers and the 28,000 cameras scattered across the city help keep Philadelphians safe.

"Our officers are out there like they are every day. They're in those key locations where they think something will occur," said Nestel.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last fall it had installed security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, saying they would put criminals on an "express track to justice." But cameras weren't working at three stations where police went to look for evidence Tuesday, Essig said.

MTA system chief Janno Lieber told TV interviewers he didn't know why the cameras malfunctioned.

As police searched for the shooter, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be vigilant.

"This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," the Democrat said at a news conference just after noon.

Anyone with information on James is asked to call the NYPD at 1-800-577-8477.

Witnesses described a terrifying scene after 29 people were shot or injured in a shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. Jim Dolan has more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

