Pfizer's New CFO David Denton to Get $1.25 Million as Annual Base Salary

Alliance Data Systems Corp. ADS, -4.59% said Wednesday that it was changing its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. The company plans to change its ticker symbol to "BFH" on April 4. "While we are changing our name and brand, as well as broadening our strategic focus to include more direct-to-consumer products, the foundational elements that drove our decades-long success will remain intact," Val Greer, the company's chief commercial officer, said in a release. The company provides "proprietary direct-to-consumer credit cards and deposits" as well as white-label offerings, including for buy-now pay-later (BNPL). Shares of the financial-technology company have fallen 11.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.

BUSINESS ・ 21 DAYS AGO