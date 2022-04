EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to get outside and get active, here is your chance. The Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll is returning to East Lansing Saturday. It is a chance for all of the MSU community, and Mid-Michigan communities, to come together to celebrate the legacy of coach Tom Izzo.

