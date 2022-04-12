ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

House Republicans propose spending part of surplus on new tax credit

By Maia Bond
KOMU
 1 day ago

JEFFERSON CITY — House leaders have proposed a $500 tax credit that resembles a Democrat amendment that was shut down by the Republican-controlled House last week. House Budget Committee Chairperson Cody Smith, R-Carthage, announced Monday that he is sponsoring a tax credit of up to $500 for Missourians who paid personal...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

