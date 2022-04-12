ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Music notes: NSYNC, Jack Harlow, Ellie Goulding and more

By Megan Stone
mix929.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNSYNC﻿ reunited to perform at ﻿Ryan Cabrera﻿’s wedding — well, without ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿ ﻿﻿and ﻿JC Chasez﻿. Hollywood Life reports that the “On the Way Down” singer married WWE star Alexa Bliss on Saturday, and taking over the...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hailey Baldwin filmed singing along as Justin Bieber serenades Grammys

Justin Bieber delighted fans at the Grammys on Sunday (3 April) with a piano-led rendition of his hit song “Peaches”.Among the dancing fans in Las Vegas was Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who was filmed singing along to the lyrics from her spot in the crowd.everyone loves justin bieber #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/yQOHSU1r2j— comfort ◡̈ (@irenicbieber) April 4, 2022BTS and Bieber superfan Billie Eilish were also seen bopping to the singer, who was joined by featured artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon for the song.BTS’ V vibing to Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon’s ‘Peaches’ #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/xDI0CVXGsg— Pop Base (@PopBase) April...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion Situation

Over the last year and a half, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding the alleged incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg claims that Tory shot her in the foot, however, Tory maintains his innocence and as it stands, the two are still battling it out in court to get to the truth.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Life Is Beautiful Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Jack Harlow, Migos, Lorde, Gorillaz, and More

The three-day Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup, marking its second iteration since the pandemic began. The big-font names for Sept. 16-18 event are Jack Harlow, Migos, Lorde, Gorillaz, Kygo, Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Cage the Elephant and Beach House. Additional performers on the long list include Rico Nasty, Isaiah Rashad, Young Nudy, Coi Leray, Big Boi, JPEGMafia, and Alessia Cara. More acts are expected to be added.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Fatone
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Chris Kirkpatrick
Person
Jc Chasez
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Iann Dior
Person
Alexa Bliss
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
Albany Herald

Shawn Mendes discusses life after Camila Cabello breakup

When pop power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split last November, it came as a surprise to many. While the two remained mostly quiet on the topic, Mendes recently hinted at the topic. The "It'll Be Okay" singer took to Instagram to talk about his feelings following his change...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsync#Music Notes#Abc Audio#Hollywood Life#Big Energy#Willow
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Mental Health Battle Explained

For the longest time, it seemed as though Britney Spears’ dark days were finally behind her. After suffering a much-publicized breakdown in 2007 and 2008, the Princess of Pop came out on top, taking home one award after another and landing a four-year Las Vegas residency that grossed nearly $138 million. In February 2019, Spears […]
MENTAL HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kevin Federline congratulates ex Britney Spears on pregnancy with Sam Asghari

One big, happy blended family. Kevin Federline wishes his ex-wife Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, well following the news that the couple are expecting their first child together. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together,” the former backup dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News Monday. Federline, 44, was married to Spears, 40, from 2004 to 2007 and shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with the pop icon. The exes currently have a 70-30 custody agreement in the DJ’s favor, although Kaplan exclusively...
CELEBRITIES
Wave 3

Jack Harlow lands Rolling Stone cover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is reaching new heights, scoring the cover of legendary music magazine Rolling Stone. Harlow tweeted about gracing the cover in anticipation of his new album “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” which is set to be released on May 6.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KTVB

BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and More to Perform at 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are set to be a star-studded night filled with some truly epic performances!. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers for the upcoming awards show. Multi-nominees Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are set to take the stage as they duke it out for some of the night's biggest awards, Lil Nas X will be joined by Jack Harlow for a performance of their smash hit, "INDUSTRY BABY," and K-pop megastars BTS will no doubt provide a show-stopping performance in celebration of their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for "Butter."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy