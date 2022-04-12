Enjoy stunning views from the links

Hugging the cliffside above the bay of Èze Bord de Mer, this place is about extravagance and one of the best views from any restaurant anywhere. So it takes a special soul such as Mauritian-born Thierry Naidu – who has been this magical property’s GM for 22 years – to continue adding a superlative sparkle, and to keep his restaurant-with-rooms the discreet and beautiful star (including two hard-defended Michelin ones) that it is. It was loved by Walt Disney – who is largely responsible for it being turned from a destination restaurant to a small hotel – and over the years has expanded with the purchase of various nearby buildings and houses, to which Thierry has added a few more infinity pools. There is no shortage of fans – so many brides want their weddings here – but despite the demand, he knows how to keep it from being overcrowded and overbuilt. Thierry, who first trained in the kitchen, is the epitome of good taste: witness his successful quest to engage Arnaud Faye as La Chèvre d’Or’s newest chef. Today, the restaurant continues to host glamorous guests, all drawn by Faye’s exquisite fare. And alongside them, the long-serving sommelier Philippe Magne also has that extra something. What sets this top team apart is their kindness, elegance and generosity of spirit.

