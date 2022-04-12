ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Who are Charlee Disney's parents? Heir's family tree explored

By Kaitlin Wraight
thefocus.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heir to the Disney family fortune, Roy P. Disney recently spoke out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, revealing for the first time in a widely public setting, that his child, Charlee Corra Disney, is transgender. Charlee, who has largely shied away from public attention, came out to their family...

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
People

Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke and An American Tail Actor Nehemiah Persoff Dead at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, known for his roles in Some Like It Hot, Gunsmoke, An American Tail and various other movies and TV series, died at the age of 102, multiple outlets report. Persoff's son Dan confirmed his father's death to The Hollywood Reporter, while a family friend confirmed the news to Deadline. Both outlets reported that the actor died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
DoYouRemember?

Cleavon Little From ‘Blazing Saddles’ Started A Family Before His Death At 53

Mel Brooks struck gold when he brought Blazing Saddles into the world, but where would any great film be without its great lead man? Cleavon Little brought Sheriff Bart to life as no other could, and Bart’s cunning wits were a sight to behold, much to the chagrin of his enemies. Did Little’s life after the standout Western prove as Blazing as his character’s? Sadly, not quite.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Popculture

Mark Wahlberg Hints at Leaving Hollywood as He Lists $90 Million Estate

Mark Wahlberg's time in Hollywood may be nearing its end. The 50-year-old actor, who has more than 60 film credits to his name, is considering retiring from Hollywood and acting "sooner rather than later," and it's all for a very important reason: family. Wahlberg opened up about the future of...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes' Trailer: Documentary Seeks Justice for the Late Starlet

It’s hard to think of a more notable starlet from the 1950s and early 60s than Marilyn Monroe. One of America’s first sex icons, the actress’s legacy lives on today in her films and famous photographs. Known for heated relationships with the likes of baseball all star Joe DiMaggio, playwright Arthur Miller, and even her long rumored affair with President John F. Kennedy, the broken hearts left in Monroe’s wake are just part of her lore. But, with all the excitement fame and fortune had to offer, a darker side was also rumored to be present in the young woman’s life. Monroe passed away at her home at the youthful age of 36, in what was initially considered to be a self-induced drug overdose. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, taking viewers on a journey of the suspicious weeks leading up to the celebrated performer's death.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Roy O. Disney
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Abigail Disney
Person
Charlee
tvinsider.com

Rob Lowe and His Son to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Unstable’

It will be a family affair on Netflix‘s newly greenlit comedy Unstable as Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are set to lead the series. The father-and-son duo, who have won over fans with their humorous relationship on social media, will star in the scripted comedy about an introverted young man who takes a job working for his wildly eccentric father at a cutting-edge biotech research company. It is said to be inspired by the way John Owen often trolls his dad on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Burt Reynolds Classic Leaving HBO Max With Little Notice

Fan-favorite Burt Reynolds movie Deliverance is leaving HBO Max this week, and we didn't have much notice. Deliverance was not included on HBO Max's list of titles leaving in March, which it released at the end of February as usual. However, it now appears in the service's "Last Chance" section, with an expiration date of Thursday, March 31.
MOVIES
WSYX ABC6

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 after long illness, family says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gibert's honor."
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Family#Heir#Family Tree#Racism#Lgbtq#The L A Times
Deadline

Nehemiah Persoff Dies: Prolific Actor Of ‘Yentl’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Gunsmoke’ & Many More Was 102

Click here to read the full article. Nehemiah Persoff, an actor who went from the uncredited role of a cab driver in On The Waterfront‘s iconic “coulda been a contender” scene to become one of the busiest character actors in television and film for five decades, died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California. He was 102. Persoff had retired from acting in recent decades after suffering a stroke and other health issues. His death was reported to Deadline by a family friend. Born in Jerusalem, Palestine, Persoff and his family moved to the United States in 1929, and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’ On Disney+, Where The Franchise’s Acorn-Obsessed Squirrel Figures Out Fatherhood

Believe it or not, the Ice Age franchise has been around for 20 years, with Scrat the saber-toothed squirrel becoming the films’ unofficial mascot. His obsession with a single acorn and the lengths he’ll go to in order to keep it have been the subject of a number of cartoon shorts that Blue Sky Studios have put on their movie DVDs. Now Scrat and the Acorn get the Disney+ treatment.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Al Roker explores America's changing Chinatowns on "Family Style"

From California to Montana to New York, cultural enclaves built by generations of immigrants provide a glimpse into the rich history of the Chinese American experience — and the many foods we enjoy today as a result. Rising rents and a changing population were already whittling away the nation’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Variety

‘Severance’ Star Yul Vázquez Is Hollywood’s Go-To Cuban Character Actor

Click here to read the full article. Among the chrome skyscrapers and beckoning show lights in Downtown Miami stands The Freedom Tower, a government building with a distinctive Mediterranean flair that processed Cuban refugees who fled the nearby Caribbean nation to pass the time between Fidel Castro and democracy. Cuban-born actor Yul Vázquez was one of those thousands of exiles who found themselves in that immigrant wave’s Ellis Island, waiting for rations of powdered milk, cans of SPAM and surplus eggs, holding his mother’s hand next to his sister. Everyone in that tower thought the situation was temporary. That was in 1971....
MIAMI, FL
WDW News Today

Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Pays Tribute to Gilbert Gottfried

The Broadway production of Aladdin took time to remember the late Gilbert Gottfried, who passed away yesterday, at the curtain call of Tuesday night’s performance, according to Deadline. Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago on Broadway, led the salute to Gottfried, who voiced Iago in the 1992 animated film...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy