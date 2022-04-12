ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Lewisville ISD faces second suit alleging voting rights violations over school board representation

By Samantha Douty
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Law firm Brewer Storefront filed a suit in federal court against Lewisville ISD and its trustees alleging the district’s at-large election system violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because it denies fair representation to voters of color, according to the court filing. The firm filed the lawsuit...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Parents address Chavez Huerta School Board over alleged political endorsement

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chavez Huerta School Board held its monthly board meeting Wednesday at noon. A group of frustrated parents and teachers addressed the board at the meeting in response to alleged "endorsement of political candidates" by the school board. Wednesday, more than 50 parents, teachers, and students attended the board meeting. There, The post Parents address Chavez Huerta School Board over alleged political endorsement appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmers Branch, TX
State
Texas State
Lewisville, TX
Government
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
KTRE

Jasper ISD board approves 4-day school week

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - During their meeting Tuesday, the Jasper ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the 2022-23 academic calendar, which includes moving to a four-day school week. According to a post on the Jasper ISD Facebook page, the board members voted unanimously in favor of the four-day school...
JASPER, TX
Mid-Hudson News Network

School board votes for censorship in local high school

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Wappingers Central School District has banned a book from the John Jay High School Library after receiving a complaint from a parent. The book has never been checked out of the library. At a recent school board meeting, the district voted to remove the...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#School Board#African Americans#Election#Lewisville Isd#District Court#The Brewer Storefront#Hispanics#Asians
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD board to hold roundtables for suicide prevention, school policing March 22, 28

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will host roundtables for suicide prevention and school policing this month. Board and community members will meet March 22 at 6 p.m. in the Round Rock High School 1100 cafeteria to discuss and learn about the district's suicide prevention efforts and parent participation. RRISD Director of Behavioral Health Amy Grosso, Director of Counseling Services LaShanda Lewis and Coordinator of Social Work Services Bree Borgsteadt will present to attendees, according to the district.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Berkner High School hosting Richardson ISD board election forum

The Berkner High School PTA is hosting a public forum March 29 for candidates in the Richardson ISD board of trustees election for District 2. The forum is scheduled to be held in the Berkner High School Auditorium, which is located at 1600 E. Spring Valley Road. The forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will include moderated topics as well as opportunities for residents to ask questions.
RICHARDSON, TX
Daily Local News

Phoenixville School Board delays vote on selling school property

PHOENIXVILLE — A crowd of people who urged the Phoenixville School Board to delay a vote on selling the 7.4-acre kindergarten center property on Second Avenue got what it came for. But the reprieve won’t last long, and it was not their arguments that won the day so much...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
KVUE

Austin ISD board approves Third Future Schools agreement for Mendez Middle School

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted Thursday to approve a new 1882 partnership allowing Third Future Schools to operate Mendez Middle School. In December, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said that the State of Texas could take over the AISD board if Mendez Middle School's failing Texas Education Agency (TEA) ratings didn't improve. To avoid consequences from the State and to try to improve Mendez, the board was considering ending a contract with the Texas Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Coalition, or the T-STEM Coalition, a nonprofit that had been managing the in-district charter school.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Conroe ISD board votes on colors, mascot for Annette Gordon-Reed Elementary School

Annette Gordon-Reed Elementary School, set to open this August in the Conroe Independent School District, officially has its own school colors and a new mascot. The new elementary school, in the Conroe High School feeder zone, is on schedule to open for next school year with a capacity of 950 students. The school is named in honor of Annette Gordon-Reed, a historian and author who grew up in the Conroe area and was the only Black student at Anderson Elementary where she attended school starting at first grade.
CONROE, TX
The Elkhart Truth

School board postpones vote on Hawthorne

ELKHART — A decision on the fate of Hawthorne Elementary School has been postponed. The school board was set to vote Tuesday on whether to repurpose the K-6 school into a “pre-K and community hub” but postponed the decision to allow more time to review the proposal.
ELKHART, IN
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
HURST, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy