Car theft in the US and many other countries is just out of control. Thieves who are obviously supported by some well-funded organized criminal rings are able to break into and start modern vehicles with push-button ignitions in mere minutes. One of the most favorite target of these thieves are Dodge muscle cars, especially the upline models. They make for great getaway cars, as you’re about to see in this crazy badge cam footage out of Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO