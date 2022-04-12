ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Who else? Benzema settles instant classic with 96th-minute goal

By Gianluca Nesci
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Real Madrid needed a goal, Karim Benzema came to the fore once again. The Frenchman decided Tuesday's topsy-turvy clash against Chelsea, delivering a 96th-minute header that powered Madrid to the semifinals...

www.thescore.com

The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
theScore

Watch: Real Madrid rocked by Chelsea's Rudiger

Chelsea erased a two-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu after Antonio Rudiger's header followed Mason Mount's finish earlier in Tuesday's second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal meeting. Real Madrid players contested the corner that led to Rudiger's goal after the referee incorrectly ruled the ball had deflected off Luka...
ESPN

UCL Stats: Benzema joins Ronaldo, Messi; Real Madrid's uneclipsed 31

What a round of Champions League knockout ties that was. Villarreal did what many thought impossible, earning a 1-1 draw away to Bayern Munich, thus winning their quarterfinal 2-1 on aggregate. Chelsea scored 3 and conceded 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu to lose their tie to Real Madrid 4-5 on aggregate.
